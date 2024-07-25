Hull FC's Jack Walker told full-back spot is his to lose following sparkling return

The former Leeds Rhinos star found himself out in the cold following the humiliating defeat at London Broncos in mid-May and had to work his way back into contention through his performances for the reserves.

An injury to Logan Moy handed Walker an opportunity and he took it with a starring role in the shock victory over defending champions Wigan, including the first try of the game early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After slotting back in seamlessly, the 24-year-old will keep his place for Saturday's trip to Catalans Dragons.

"Wakka went really well," said Grix. "Moy will have to wait for his turn now and get his body back right.

"Wakka did some eye-catching stuff. He got himself a try and made a few half-breaks. The other side of the ball was good as well – there were three try-savers in the game.

"I'm really happy for him. Being on the edge of it is difficult. When a team is winning every week, it's easier to swallow as generally people don't change a winning team too much, but when we've been losing, he's had to swallow the fact that Moy has been going well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been difficult for him but he's not moaned. He's just got on with it.

Jack Walker took his chance last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He deserved his chance and I thought he did a really good job of it."

Hull have kept London company at the bottom of Super League this season but it has not all been doom and gloom following the emergence of potential stars such as Moy and Jack Charles.

Ben Reynolds' departure reopened the door for Charles and the teenage half-back is making the most of his latest opportunity.

"We're all pleased with Jack," said Grix.

"Everyone is proud of him and we all hope for his future and what he could be.