Hull FC's Jack Walker told full-back spot is his to lose following sparkling return
The former Leeds Rhinos star found himself out in the cold following the humiliating defeat at London Broncos in mid-May and had to work his way back into contention through his performances for the reserves.
An injury to Logan Moy handed Walker an opportunity and he took it with a starring role in the shock victory over defending champions Wigan, including the first try of the game early on.
After slotting back in seamlessly, the 24-year-old will keep his place for Saturday's trip to Catalans Dragons.
"Wakka went really well," said Grix. "Moy will have to wait for his turn now and get his body back right.
"Wakka did some eye-catching stuff. He got himself a try and made a few half-breaks. The other side of the ball was good as well – there were three try-savers in the game.
"I'm really happy for him. Being on the edge of it is difficult. When a team is winning every week, it's easier to swallow as generally people don't change a winning team too much, but when we've been losing, he's had to swallow the fact that Moy has been going well.
"It has been difficult for him but he's not moaned. He's just got on with it.
"He deserved his chance and I thought he did a really good job of it."
Hull have kept London company at the bottom of Super League this season but it has not all been doom and gloom following the emergence of potential stars such as Moy and Jack Charles.
Ben Reynolds' departure reopened the door for Charles and the teenage half-back is making the most of his latest opportunity.
"We're all pleased with Jack," said Grix.
"Everyone is proud of him and we all hope for his future and what he could be.
"I'm sure he'll keep on doing the hard work to realise that potential."
