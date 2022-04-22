Hull FC full-back Jake Connor, who also played for the composite team against England last year, and Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone have both been named in All Stars coach Ellery Hanley’s initial squad for the mid-season international.

Both players have so far been overlooked by England coach Shaun Wane as he plans for this autumn’s rearranged World Cup.

The All Stars match, which takes place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on June 18, is a key part of Wane’s preparations.

Jake Connor lined up for the All Stars last year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hanley’s side could also feature several of England’s potential Samoan World Cup opponents.

England face Samoa in their opening match of the tournament at St James’ Park in Newcastle on October 15.

Hanley’s squad includes nine players of Samoan heritage in Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons), Danny Levi, Ricky Leutele (both Huddersfield Giants), Mason Lino (Wakefield), Liga Sao, Carlos Tuimavave (both Hull), Tim Lafai, Ken Sio (both Salford Red Devils) and Peter Mata’utia (Warrington Wolves).

Adding to the Polynesian flavour of Hanley’s squad are six players from Tonga, a side again tipped to do well in the World Cup having reached the semi-finals in 2017.

Tom Johnstone will be looking to push his World Cup case against Shaun Wane's side. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Tongan influence is also appropriate with both sides to wear Tonga-inspired jerseys to raise funds for the relief effort following January’s devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami in the country.

The Tongan players in Hanley’s group are David Fifita, Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield), Samisoni Langi (Catalans), Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield), Manu Ma’u and Chris Satae (Hull).

Other players in the squad who could also feature in the World Cup are Hull’s Joe Lovodua (Fiji), Leeds Rhinos forward Rhys Martin (Papua New Guinea) and Catalans captain Ben Garcia (France).

Hanley said: “I’ve spoken to every one of these players personally and I have been overwhelmed and so impressed by the way they have responded.”

Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been a star performer for Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)