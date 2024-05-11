Hull FC's Jayden Okunbor drops down to Championship after difficult start to Super League career

Bradford Bulls have signed Jayden Okunbor on a short-term loan from Hull FC after a difficult start to life in Super League for the Australian.

The 27-year-old joined the Black and Whites from Canterbury Bulldogs and made eight appearances for the first team before dropping down to the reserves.

Okunbor will now look to regain form and confidence in the Championship after joining Hull team-mate Liam Tindall at Odsal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll, whose side host Wakefield Trinity in the 1895 Cup semi-finals on Sunday, said: "We are pleased to be able to bring in someone with the experience of Jayden.

Jayden Okunbor has dropped down to the Championship. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"After speaking to Jayden, he made his intentions clear that he wants to get back to playing his best rugby at a competitive level. I know our environment and the people here will give him the best opportunity to get back to his best.

"He has a good skill set and will add some presence to our group in the outside backs.