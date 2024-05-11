Hull FC's Jayden Okunbor drops down to Championship after difficult start to Super League career
The 27-year-old joined the Black and Whites from Canterbury Bulldogs and made eight appearances for the first team before dropping down to the reserves.
Okunbor will now look to regain form and confidence in the Championship after joining Hull team-mate Liam Tindall at Odsal.
Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll, whose side host Wakefield Trinity in the 1895 Cup semi-finals on Sunday, said: "We are pleased to be able to bring in someone with the experience of Jayden.
"After speaking to Jayden, he made his intentions clear that he wants to get back to playing his best rugby at a competitive level. I know our environment and the people here will give him the best opportunity to get back to his best.
"He has a good skill set and will add some presence to our group in the outside backs.
"I'd like to thank Richie Myler and Simon Grix for their help and support over the last week in allowing both Jayden and Liam to join our club."
