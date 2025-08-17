Hull FC's Lewis Martin doing it 'tough' as Airlie Birds boost Super League play-off hopes
Martin registered his 28th try in all competitions this season and his 21st in Super League with the decisive score in an 18-12 win over Leigh that keeps Hull sixth, three points ahead of Wakefield.
The 20-year-old, sporting a bandaged head following a clash of heads minutes earlier, capitalised from Gareth O’Brien’s wayward pass and raced clear for a try after Leigh had hit back from 12-0 down to level at 12-12 in a bruising contest.
Cartwright said: “He’s playing tough. He gets belted around. Opposition teams know he’s good out of the back field so they gang up on him.
“Him and Harvey (Baron) keep getting us going forward. They play with injuries, they play wounded, they probably don’t get the credit for how tough they’re playing.”
Barron, 22, was also among Hull’s try-scorers to continue his fine campaign alongside Martin, but Cartwright was coy when asked whether the young pair should be in England contention for the Ashes.
The Hull coach added: “The big job for them is to stay level-headed, stay humble, keep working hard and opportunities will come for them.
“If you look at the raw numbers and stats, they’re up there with the very best. I don’t know what the England selectors are looking for and they’re pretty well stocked with experience in those roles.”
Hull were without Will Pryce for the last hour because of a foot injury while Cartwright admitted John Asiata suffering a recurrence of a hamstring problem “doesn’t look good”.
The Airlie Birds have now prevailed in three of their last four at home since ending a near year-long winless drought in at the MKM Stadium, and Cartwright added: “I think we’ve put that to bed.”
Lachlan Lam and O’Brien touched down after the break to cancel out first-half efforts from Cade Cust and Barron, but Martin had the final say as Leigh dropped to fourth, leapfrogged by Leeds, who thrashed Castleford earlier on Saturday.