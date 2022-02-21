Hull FC’s Luke Gale could be punished with eight-game ban

Hull FC's Luke Gale is given a red card and sent off against St Helens. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Gale, who was sent-off in the first half for allegedly kicking Saints’ Jonny Lomax, will appear before an RFL disciplinary tribunal today.

The governing body’s match review panel yesterday charged the scrum-half with two offences of ‘other contrary behaviour’.

He was referred to the tribunal over a grade D charge, which could lead to a ban of three-five matches and also issued with a three-game penalty notice for a grade C offence.

Gale was one of four players from Yorkshire clubs charged following Super League round two.

Castleford Tigers’ front-row forward George Lawler will miss Friday’s game at his previous club Hull KR after being handed a one-match suspension for a grade B shoulder charge against Warrington Wolves.

Huddersfield Giants will be without scrum-half Theo Fages and hooker Daniel Levi for their trip to Wigan Warriors on Thursday. Fages received a one-match penalty notice after being charged with grade B dangerous contact in last weekend’s win over Hull KR.

Levi is accused of grade C other contrary behaviour in the same game and was issued with a two-match penalty notice.

Hull KR’s Korbin Sims avoided a ban over a grade A late hit on the passer.

No charges were issued to players from Leeds Rhinos or Wakefield Trinity.

Players have until 11am today to challenge any charges, but would risk their suspension being increased if a disciplinary panel decided the appeal was frivolous.

The full list of charges is: George Lawler (Castleford), grade B shoulder charge, one-match penalty notice; Lloyd White (Toulouse), grade A late hit on passer, zero-match penalty notice; Joseph Paulo (Toulouse), grade B late hit on passer, two-match penalty notice; Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), grade A late hit on passer, zero-game penalty notice; Luke Gale (Hull FC), grade D other contrary behaviour, refer to tribunal and grade C other contrary behaviour, three-match penalty notice; Korbin Sims (Hull KR), grade A late hit on passer, zero-match penalty notice; Theo Fages (Huddersfield), grade B dangerous contact, one-match penalty notice; Danny Levi (Huddersfield), grade C other contrary behaviour, two-match penalty notice.