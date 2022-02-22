Hull FC's Luke Gale hit with five-game ban following red card against St Helens

BANNED: Hull FC's Luke Gale. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Gale was referred to the tribunal by the Match Review Panel over a Grade D charge of Other Contrary Behaviour following an incident during last Saturday’s Betfred Super League match against St Helens.

The former Castleford and Leeds man was sent off in the first half of the game for catching Saints half-back Jonny Lomax on the shin with his studs, as the Black and Whites suffered a 38-6 defeat in East Yorkshire.

After catching Lomax he attempted to lift the injured man off the ground and was hit with a separate Grade C charge of Other Contrary Behaviour, which carried a three-match penalty notice.

Ahead of the hearing, and with Match Review Panel's approval, all parties agreed that there would be a single sanction covering both of the charges issued to Gale.

Following pleas of mitigation from Gale and Hull, the tribunal decided to impose a five-match suspension on the half-back.

It means Gale will miss Hull's home game against Salford Red Devils on Saturday and will be absent for every fixture in March, with the Black and Whites preparing to face Castleford, Leeds, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors next month.