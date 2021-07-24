Hull FC’s Marc Sneyd looking to learn lessons after Huddersfield Giants setback

Hull FC's Marc Sneyd. Picture: Nigel French/PA

The Airlie Birds came unstuck with a surprise 40-26 defeat at struggling Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.

Hull have improved under new coach Brett Hodgson this season but scrum-half Sneyd conceded it was a disappointing display as they returned to action for the first time in almost a month.

“As a team we’ve 100 per cent turned a corner in the sense that we’re giving everything that we’ve got and will keep trying for the full 80 minutes,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

SHOCK DEFEAT: Huddersfield Giants' Jermaine McGillvary scores his hat-trick try. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We’ve got a completely different mindset to what we’ve had in previous years.

“But on the flip side it was just a massive disappointment in what we were about on Thursday.

“How it happened or what happened there’s plenty of excuses we could look for but it was all our own doing. We were way off the standards we’ve set this year and what we’ve thrown in games previously. Our discipline towards the end didn’t look great either.

“We’ve got some learning to do for next week as we’re going up against a Leeds side who have been playing some decent rugby.”

Hull led early on and then looked to be getting on top again at the start of the second period when Sneyd converted Mitieli Vulikijapani’s second try to see them trail just 28-20.

But they lost their composure and Huddersfield – without a win in six games – rallied.

Hull had won their last three games before their enforced absence and Sneyd said: “We’ve got to flip it on its head over the weekend, learn from it and come in Monday to crack on.

“We were full of confidence before that break. You have to keep riding it week in week out to keep it but the break’s meant it’s felt like a lifetime since we played and it was kind of like first game of the season again

“We have to try and find that confidence again to get going.

“It only takes one good performance and we need to find our best selves for Leeds.”

Sneyd, 30, insisted: “Before their last try went over late on, there wasn’t a point where I personally thought we couldn’t win it. We just needed to be a little bit patient as we had quite a lot of ball at the right end.