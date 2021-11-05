Hull FC's Marc Sneyd rejoins Salford Red Devils - setting up move for Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale

Hull FC's Marc Sneyd celebrates scoring the winning drop goal against Hull KR in August (JON CLIFTON/SWPIX)

When confirming Paul Rowley as their new head coach at a press conference today, Salford also surprisingly unveiled Sneyd as his first signing.

The Hull co-captain, 30, has twice won the Lance Todd Trophy after helping the East Yorkshire club win the Challenge Cup in 2016 and 2017 and has rightly earned himself a spot in Black and Whites folklore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with head coach Brett Hodgson keen to make changes for 2022, he has now unexpectedly found himself on the move - seven years after Hull paid a six-figure fee to prise him away from Salford.

Sneyd, who had a year left on his deal, has played 165 games for Hull and scored 1,286 points but he is set to be replaced by England scrum-half Gale.

The 33-year-old has seen speculation about his Headingley future ever since being stripped of the captaincy following a disagreement with Rhinos coach Richard Agar four months ago.

He still has a year left on his deal but Leeds had already signed two high-class Australian half-backs for 2022 - Huddersfield Giants’ Aidan Sezer and Warrington Wolves’ Blake Austin - meaning Gale would have needed to fight for his spot.

It now looks like he will be linking up with Australian stand-off Josh Reynolds at Hull next season instead although a deal is yet to be finalised.

Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale (SWPIX)

Sneyd has signed a three-year contract with Salford, with whom he made his Betfred Super League debut in June 2010 having come through the club’s academy system.

He played 49 games in four years with them before spending the 2014 season on loan at Castleford Tigers and then joining Hull.

Sneyd, who hails from nearby Oldham, said: “I’m really excited to be coming back to Salford.

“They’ve made some great signings and the squad looks like it’s taking shape.

“I’m excited to get on the field with the lads now and get stuck in with them.”

Red Devils director of rugby and operations Ian Blease added: “To have Marc return to where it all started for him is a fantastic example of how a true professional never forgets where they came from.