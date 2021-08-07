Hull FC's trip to Warrington Wolves postponed under Covid-19 protocols

POSTPONED: Hull FC's trip to Warrington Wolves will not go ahead tomorrow.

The Black and White have reported a number of positive Covid-19 tests, with their training ground shut down until Tuesday, when another round of testing will be conducted.

A Super League statement read: "The Betfred Super League fixture between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC, scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday August 8), has been postponed under the Covid-19 fixture protocols.

"Hull FC have reported a number of positive tests for Covid-19, and the Multiple Cases Group have advised a five-day shutdown from their last training session (Thursday) until another round of testing next Tuesday (August 10) – forcing the postponement of the Warrington match.

"The postponed fixture will be added to the list for possible rearrangement, although the Betfred Super League table is to be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled."

Hull's next scheduled fixture is on Friday, August 13 away to Catalans Dragons.