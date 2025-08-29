WILLIE PETERS believes St Helens have got their “DNA” back at just the right time in the 2025 Super League campaign - but he is confident his Hull KR players have what it takes to overcome the fierce challenge that awaits at Craven Park tonight and take one step further towards securing the League Leaders’ Shield.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins go into the Round 24 encounter four points clear of second-placed Wigan Warriors and six ahead of both the Saints and Leeds Rhinos.

A second straight defeat and fifth of the season for Peters’ side would certainly create some late jitters, if only among the club’s fans and with just three games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unusually for the team that has dominated the standings for the majority of the campaign, they come into their latest encounter with something to prove, particularly given the nature of their performance in last week’s 28-6 defeat to Leeds Rhinos, which Peters admits was well below what he has come to expect this year.

MISSING IN ACTION: Hull Kingston Rovers' influential prop Sauaso Sue could be out for up to four weeks after sustaining a knee injury early on in last week's 28-6 defeat to Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Add in the fact that influential prop Sauaso Sue is missing for up to four weeks after limping out at Headingley - along with the absence of suspended fellow prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - and it is easy to see why there may be more concerns than usual going into a clash with a Saints team bang in form.

But, after allowing his players time to reflect on their Headingley performance, Peters is confident he will see a return to normality, particularly now the team is back on home turf in front of their own fans for the first time in almost three weeks.

“Look, we got beaten in all areas of the game,” admitted Peters, reiterating his comments in the immediate aftermath of the Headingley defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We pride ourselves on our best and it was certainly a big distance away from what we’ve been delivering, especially the week before (at Wigan).

BOUNCE BACK: Hull Kingston Rovers' head coach Willie Peters Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“I’m not taking anything away from Leeds, they were very good on the night from start to finish, but it was a game that some people are saying was uncharacteristic of the way we play.

“And I actually think that’s a positive in the sense that we've got to the stage now where we are a consistent side. So when we do play like that, you can notice it.

“We had three days away after the game. I think it was important for everyone to reflect on their own performance, their own prep and I’m (also) talking about myself here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no doubt it was a different buzz to what we have usually got after a positive performance, but that shows me that they care and shows me that they want to improve.

“But the important part is that you don’t dwell on it - it wasn’t about walking out the door with shoulders down, it was about making sure that we had learned and improved for this week.”

St Helens arrive in East Yorkshire on the back of a run of form that has presented them with their own outside chance of taking the Shield.

Nine wins out of 10 games since losing 34-4 on their last visit to Craven Park on May 30 suggests Paul Wellens’ players are turning it on at just the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they will also be aware they are yet to beat the Robins this season, having also lost 20-10 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on March 7.

Either way, Peters anticipates a tough, physical encounter.

“They’ve got their DNA back in terms of the way that St Helens play,” added Peters.

“They are physical, they like to bully teams - their forwards - that’s how they like to play and they’ve got a bit of creativity in the halves.

“They are a well-balanced team and every game that we play hereonin is going to be against top opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So this week is now our focus and what I’m looking forward to seeing is us going back to our style and that is a pretty similar style to St Helens.

“Hopefully there is going to be a fair bit of ball in play, a bit of fatigue in the game and I think at the back end of the game, that’s where you’ll see your Mikey Lewis’s and your Tyrone Mays’s and people like that step up.