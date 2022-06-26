Hull KR 10 Huddersfield 38: Giants flex muscles as both teams suffer worrying injuries

Ian Watson's men were not at their best at Craven Park yet they claimed a sixth successive Super League win at a canter thanks to a clinical second-half performance.

The Giants ran in seven tries in all after overcoming a sluggish start with evergreen centre Leroy Cudjoe scoring a hat-trick and Jermaine McGillvary going over for his 200th in Huddersfield colours, moving into sixth place in Super League's all-time leaders in the process.

The one negative was the sight of star centre Ricky Leutele hobbling off with a worrying-looking injury.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate Jermaine McGillvary's 200th Super League try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But a team greater than the sum of their parts, the confident Giants would take any lay-off in their stride.

Hull KR were left with injury concerns of their own after losing George King and Ryan Hall early on, two blows they failed to recover from.

Rovers will be sick of the sight of Huddersfield after suffering a ninth defeat in the last 10 meetings between the sides, including a Challenge Cup semi-final loss last month.

There was no sign of the anguish to come in a fast start by the home side.

Leroy Cudjoe helped himself to a hat-trick. (Picture: SWPix.com)

After watching rivals Hull FC fail to score at Warrington Wolves in a tryless game on Friday night, the Robins crossed the whitewash inside the opening 90 seconds.

It was an uncharacteristic start by Huddersfield with Tui Lolohea sending the kick-off out on the full.

Rovers punished the full-back at the end of their first set, Mikey Lewis' deflected kick bouncing perfectly for Matt Parcell to finish.

But that was as good as it got for the Robins as injuries hit.

Will Pryce celebrates his try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Influential prop King was forced off after six minutes and there was more frustration for Rovers when Frankie Halton had a try ruled out for an apparent knock-on as he grounded his own kick.

Innes Senior was forced into touch at the end of Huddersfield's first foray into KR territory but the hosts continued to enjoy the better of the opening quarter, Lewis' kick just bouncing out of Ethan Ryan's reach.

Elliot Minchella had already joined King on the sidelines by the time Hall left the field clutching his ribs, although the loose forward did return later in the game.

Jimmy Keinhorst - Hall's replacement - was taken into touch going for the line but the rest of the half belonged to the Giants as they took a firm grip on the contest.

The warning signs were there for the Robins, McGillvary dragged down just short before Ryan took Senior into touch with a textbook tackle.

A try seemed inevitable and it eventually arrived on the half-hour mark to the ire of the home supporters.

Cudjoe raced through to collect Lolohea's grubber kick and his finish was signed off by the video referee despite claims of a knock-on.

Will Pryce nailed his conversion to nudge the Giants in front for the first time and it was a lead they never looked like relinquishing.

There was an element of fortune about Huddersfield's second try but it owed to the vision of Pryce.

Spotting nobody was at home, the half-back chipped a kick over the top which bounced away from the retreating Keinhorst and straight into the hands of Cudjoe who had a second.

The Giants held a slender 10-4 lead at the end of a competitive first half but the second period was so one-sided it was almost cruel.

Rovers will look back and wonder whether a short restart was the smartest option.

Ryan managed to knock back Coote's kick but the ball trickled away from his Hull KR team-mates and Luke Yates picked up before showing impressive speed to go 55 metres.

That set the tone for the rest of the game with Rovers powerless to stop the Huddersfield juggernaut.

The Giants made it two tries in three minutes at the start of the second half when Leutele took advantage of weak defence from the hosts to race over.

It was damage limitation for KR even at that point but they were unable to stem the tide.

Cudjoe completed his hat-trick after strong work by McGillvary from a scrum play, a reward for another fine performance.

There was concern for Huddersfield when Leutele limped off but the points kept coming.

Pryce cruised over to get his name on the scoresheet before milestone man McGillvary cut back inside to add the finishing touches to another crisp move.

Matty Storton had the last word when he powered his way over five minutes from time but it was another chastening afternoon for Rovers against Watson's hugely impressive Giants.

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Milnes, Lewis, Storton, Parcell, King, Halton, Hadley, Minchella.

Substitutes: Vete, Litten, Keinhorst, Richards.

Huddersfield Giants: Lolohea, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Senior, Russell, Pryce, Wilson, Levi, Lawrence, Jones, McQueen, English.

Substitutes: Yates, Greenwood, Trout, Golding.