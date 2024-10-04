On a night for the ages at Craven Park, wails of anguish were replaced by an incomparable roar as Hull KR's dreams came true in front of their loyal supporters.

The Robins have been to the brink and back since last getting their hands on a major trophy in 1985 but they now stand just 80 minutes away from a first Super League title after booking a maiden trip to Old Trafford.

While history has taught a scarred club to never get carried away, they are Grand Finalists on merit and should take some time to drink in the achievement.

Rovers have been the nearly men in recent years but they now truly believe that they can take the next step and end their long wait for silverware.

That belief was evident in the way they got over the line on a night of tension in the biggest game held at Craven Park in its 35-year history.

Against the only team to have beaten them at home in normal time during the regular season, the Robins had to demonstrate the steely edge they have developed under Willie Peters – and then some.

Rovers took a 10-0 lead into half-time thanks to tries from stand-in captain James Batchelor and Joe Burgess, a controversial effort that will be rued by Warrington Wolves.

But for some wayward goalkicking from Josh Thewlis, it may well have been Warrington celebrating at the end of 80 pulsating minutes.

The full-time hooter sparked wild scenes. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

To say fortune was on KR's side would do an injustice to a performance that showcased the positive traits that have brought Peters' men this far, chiefly their sheer will to win.

After witnessing history and sharing the pain experienced by the helpless supporters, suspended captain Elliot Minchella would have spent the rest of his night expressing his gratitude to his team-mates for giving him the chance to lead them out at Old Trafford next Saturday against either Wigan Warriors or Leigh Leopards.

Aside from coping without their influential skipper, the biggest question mark over Rovers was their ability to handle the pressure and expectation of a home semi-final but they put those doubts to bed in a dominant first half.

With the smoke still clearing from the pre-match pyrotechnics, Jesse Sue started the fireworks on the field with a bullocking charge off the back fence that flattened Luke Yates.

Things get heated between England team-mates George Williams and Mikey Lewis. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The touch paper was lit and the two packs did not disappoint in an uncompromising opening befitting a play-off semi-final.

Mikey Lewis was a relieved man when Josh Drinkwater sent a grubber dead after he was pressured into kicking out on the full.

That early defensive set apart, the Robins largely kept Warrington where they wanted them in the opening 40 minutes thanks to a pack effort led by tireless pair Jai Whitbread and Dean Hadley.

The Wire initially held firm, holding up Hadley over the line before surviving a drop-out.

It was a frustrating first half for Warrington. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

But they eventually buckled after Rodrick Tai gave away an unnecessary penalty for an escort on Tyrone May.

Rovers turned down the chance to go for goal and were handsomely rewarded when Batchelor forced his way over out wide.

Lewis missed from the tee but KR had the lead they craved inside the opening quarter.

For all their control, the Robins found themselves on the right side of two decisions that were questioned by Warrington.

First dangerman Matt Dufty had a try ruled out for obstruction before Burgess burrowed his way over from close range.

Once Liam Moore sent it up to the video referee as a try, there was an inevitability about what happened next.

Matty Ashton's second try left Hull KR clinging on. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Jack Smith took his time over the decision but could not find conclusive proof to rule it out, to the delight of the Craven Park faithful and the disgust of those in the Warrington camp.

Lewis rubbed salt in the wounds by adding the extras to send Rovers into half-time with a commanding lead.

There was a sense that the Robins were one try away from settling the outcome – but it was never going to be that straightforward.

Warrington needed to score next and they did just that, Matty Ashton scooting over from dummy-half after May had denied Toby King with a try-saving tackle.

Thewlis pulled his conversion attempt wide but nerves were beginning to jangle inside Craven Park.

Sue missed an opportunity to restore order when he was caught on the last in front of the Wire posts at the end of a thrilling last-tackle play during a rare spell of pressure for KR at the right end of the field.

Rovers spent most of their time bailing water as the tide turned against them.

Burgess came up with a superb ankle tap to deny Ashton but Warrington had the momentum behind them and eventually found a way through.

The Wire had a helping hand along the way from Jack Brown, the KR prop forcing an offload to give the visitors the field position to score through Ashton's flying finish from Dufty's cut-out pass.

Thewlis lifted the spirits of the home crowd when he dragged his kick wide from the touchline, a moment that would ultimately decide this semi-final.

But boy did the Robins have to earn it in a final quarter that nobody in red and white would ever wish to experience again.

Lewis and Ryan Hall came up with uncharacteristic errors deep in KR territory but the home side dug deep to turn Warrington away time and time again.

Hall made amends with a huge tackle on Tai and when Dufty knocked on in the final minute, Peters' side were confirmed as history makers.

Hull KR: Evalds, Burgess, Hiku, Broadbent, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Parcell, Whitbread, Storton, Batchelor, Hadley. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Tanginoa, Brown.

Tries: Batchelor (16), Burgess (35)

Goals: Lewis 1/2

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Thewlis, King, Tai, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Harrison, Walker, Yates, Nicholson, Bateman, Currie. Substitutes: Powell, Crowther, Vaughan, Philbin.

Tries: Ashton (46, 59)

Goals: Thewlis 0/2