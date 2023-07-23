Eighty-two minutes into a breathless Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley, Hull KR's new hero Brad Schneider disproved the theory that lightning never strikes in the same place twice.

Nine days on from his debut golden-point heroics against Leeds Rhinos on the same ground, the half-back repeated the feat in sensational fashion to fire the Robins to Wembley.

Schneider was a little-known Australian only two weeks ago but he has already left an indelible mark on the club after showing nerves of steel to prove his one-pointer in his last outing at Headingley was no fluke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Wigan Warriors defenders charging towards him, the former Canberra Raiders playmaker kept his cool to nail a 40-metre drop goal for the ages.

For the thousands of Hull KR fans who turned Headingley into Craven Park for the evening, it was a victory every bit as special as the 2015 triumph over Warrington Wolves that booked the club's last trip to Wembley.

Willie Peters' side will face Leigh Leopards on August 12, guaranteeing a fresh name on the cup after years in the wilderness for both clubs.

It was a coming-of-age performance by KR after falling short in semi-finals in the previous two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Rovers defeated Challenge Cup kings Wigan will make the victory all the sweeter.

Hull KR celebrate Brad Schneider's game-winning drop goal in golden point against Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Warriors lifted the trophy for the 20th time last year and highlighted their pedigree in the previous round to beat Warrington with 12 men.

Forced to play a man down once again after losing Joe Shorrocks to a red card a minute into the second half for a high shot on Mikey Lewis, Wigan fell agonisingly short of pulling off another improbable win as they missed out on a Wembley date with local rivals Leigh.

Rovers, who have the chance to win the cup for the first time since their only success in 1980, faced adversity of their own after Ryan Hall lost his fitness fight in the warm-up and Shaun Kenny-Dowall saw yellow in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between them, Ethan Ryan and Mikey Lewis quickly set about ensuring Hall was not missed.

Brad Schneider celebrates his match-winning drop goal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ryan enjoyed a solid start following his move to the left wing and Lewis laid on the opening try for Louis Senior after being drafted in at full-back.

The ball slipped from Jai Field's grasp on his own 20 and he was punished straight from the scrum, Schneider and Lewis combining to give Senior an easy finish in the corner.

Rowan Milnes sent his touchline conversion wide but it was the start Rovers had craved backed by a huge travelling contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the perfect response by Senior after dropping Harry Smith's high kick in the early stages.

Louis Senior slides over to score an early try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Smith's left boot was always likely to have a big say in atrocious conditions and the half-back continued to test out KR's back three, Field outjumping Lewis to claim another steepler only to be dragged down short of the line on the last.

Senior's try came against the run of play but the Warriors responded positively to the early setback, sliding kicks in behind the Rovers defence early in sets to keep Lewis honest.

After seeing off Wigan's best efforts in the opening quarter, KR would have been frustrated with the manner of the try that levelled the scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There appeared to be little on when Field received the ball 25 metres from the Rovers line but he has the pace to create something out of nothing, the Australian getting on the outside of Milnes to motor over in the corner.

Smith succeeded where Milnes had failed by converting from the touchline to edge Wigan in front and added a penalty on the stroke of half-time following a ball steal by Kane Linnett but not before withstanding incessant pressure.

The Warriors continued to invite Rovers in with sloppy errors coming out of yardage and were fortunate to come through the other side with their lead intact, helped by a lack of composure from Peters' men.

Ethan Ryan celebrates his try against Wigan with Matt Parcell and Mikey Lewis. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The biggest chance fell to Kenny-Dowall but he was never likely to beat Field in a foot race after intercepting Bevan French's pass close to his own line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KR's hopes of overturning the four-point half-time deficit appeared to receive a huge boost when Shorrocks was sent off just a minute after his introduction, yet the decision only served to spark the Warriors into life.

Ryan and Lewis were forced into touch deep in KR territory during a frenetic period that saw Kenny-Dowall sin-binned for taking out French chasing a kick and Tom Opacic withdrawn with a head injury.

Smith knocked over another penalty following Kenny-Dowall's indiscretion to extend Wigan's lead to six points and leave his side one score away from settling an enthralling contest.

Rovers emerged from a testing period without incurring any further damage and were given a major lift when both centres reappeared, Opacic after passing his HIA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny-Dowall quickly atoned for his yellow card to deliver the moment of inspiration his side desperately needed, the KR skipper sucking in several Wigan defenders on the last tackle before getting away an offload to Matt Parcell who put Ryan over in the corner.

Schneider held his nerve to make it 10-10 from the touchline – and was not done there.

French had a drop-goal attempt charged down and Hull KR failed to get a kick away with 80 seconds left on the clock to set up a nerve-shredding period of golden point.

The stage was set and man of the moment Schneider did not need a second invitation to give the Rovers fans another Headingley moment to savour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR: Lewis, Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Ryan, Milnes, Schneider, Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella. Substitutes: Parcell, Keinhorst, Storton, Luckley.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Substitutes: Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, Hill.