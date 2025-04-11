Before Friday's Grand Final rematch, there were storylines aplenty.

Hull KR were the team on everyone's lips after starting the season with nine straight wins and that would not have gone unnoticed by Wigan Warriors, who could have been forgiven for feeling like yesterday's men.

There was the potential for Rovers to move six points clear and steal a march in the battle for the League Leaders' Shield, while Mikey Lewis' injury created another subplot: could KR cope without their talisman against their biggest rivals for silverware?

In the end, though, it was less about the title race or missing stars – and more about the impact of fresh legs versus derby fatigue.

The Robins were coming off an emotional Challenge Cup clash with Hull FC and it showed as the game wore on.

Fresh from a rare week off, Wigan had more in the tank and pulled away late on after soaking up long spells of KR pressure.

Willie Peters' side were out on their feet by the end of a bruising clash, not helped by injuries to Michael McIlorum and Jesse Sue at a time when the Robins are already without James Batchelor and Rhyse Martin.

It may have been a different outcome had Joe Burgess iced an opportunity to put daylight between the teams at the start of the second half - but Rovers would be the first to admit they were beaten by the better side over the 80 minutes.

Wigan took the spoils in an engrossing contest. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

There is no shame in that – not against the defending champions – and KR have already shown they have the tools to compete for all three trophies.

The key now is how they respond to their first setback of 2025 in another intense derby next week.

The scoreline did not tell the tale of a game that was in the balance until the closing stages.

Super League's fastest-growing rivalry produced another engrossing chapter – and few would bet against the sides meeting again at Old Trafford in October.

Joe Burgess awaits a video referee decision. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The opening exchanges did not disappoint, the ferocious intensity setting the tone for a feisty contest.

Wigan blinked first and the Robins took advantage with the first try of the match.

A penalty for offside invited Rovers in and they were clinical in their execution.

Once they got within sight of the tryline, the ball was swept out to the left flank where Burgess produced a sensational flying finish in the corner.

Rovers celebrate Joe Burgess' early try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Arthur Mourgue converted from the touchline to the delight of the home crowd but a rare lapse from their side allowed the Warriors to gain a foothold in the game.

After spilling the ball from dummy-half, McIlorum signalled to come off but instead found himself defending on the wing and Wigan punished the indecision from the scrum.

Bevan French took an offload from Abbas Miski and targeted McIlorum before giving Zach Eckersley a clear 70-metre run to the line.

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy try from a KR perspective and they became ragged following Harry Smith's conversion.

Rovers survived a scare after conceding a penalty from the restart, Miski's kick back inside bouncing away from Liam Farrell and into the grateful hands of Oliver Gildart.

Liam Marshall was denied just short of the line but the momentum shifted following a loose kick by Smith that gifted the Robins a seven-tackle set.

Zach Eckersley races away to score. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Just as they did in the Challenge Cup, Rovers steadied themselves and flicked a switch to take a grip on the contest.

Sam Luckley played an integral role in the build-up to the try, his second contribution an offload that gave Tyrone May the chance to put Peta Hiku over with a nice delayed pass.

The Robins went in search of a two-score advantage in the closing stages of the half without success.

May had a try ruled out for a knock-on by Jai Whitbread before Mourgue's drop-goal attempt dropped short on the stroke of half-time.

Rovers had a six-point advantage but Wigan were never going to go away.

The Robins spurned an opportunity to move two scores clear when Burgess failed to ground Hiku's well-weighted grubber kick – and the Warriors made the most of the reprieve.

Wigan went down the other end to score through Jake Wardle, the centre slicing through KR's right edge to finish out wide.

Smith failed to convert from the touchline but it had the feel of a huge momentum swing.

Mourgue kept his composure to deny Eckersley following a burst and a kick by the Wigan centre, which served as another warning sign for the Robins.

Rovers dominated field position but the Warriors continued to show they could hurt their rivals from deep.

Somewhat surprisingly given the flow of the game, the decisive try came from close range after Wigan benefited from a set restart.

It was the last thing the Robins needed when they were beginning to look increasingly fatigued.

Smith took advantage to step through a huge hole in KR's goal-line defence and put the Warriors in front for the first time.

Rovers were left chasing the game in the closing stages and it proved a bridge too far.

Jai Field scored a breakaway try after Burgess left the ball behind on his way into touch before Miski punished a wild pass from Mourgue close to his own line to put the seal on a statement win for Wigan.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Litten, May, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Tanginoa, Minchella. Substitutes: Luckley, Whitbread, Broadbent, Brown.

Tries: Burgess (7), Hiku (30)

Goals: Mourgue 2/2

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Eckersley, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Byrne, Leeming, Walters, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Substitutes: O'Neill, Mago, Dupree, Hill.

Tries: Eckersley (21), Wardle (45), Smith (68), Field (71), Miski (78)

Goals: Smith 4/5