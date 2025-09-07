Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR supporters of a certain age have seen their beloved club teeter on the brink of extinction and experienced more misery than they would care to recall.

The Robins ended their long trophy drought by lifting the Challenge Cup in June and stand on the verge of adding the League Leaders' Shield, yet some fans won't believe it until they see it.

There is, after all, the faint possibility of Wigan Warriors racking up a century against Castleford Tigers.

But after making it a hat-trick of derby wins over fierce rivals Hull FC on Sunday afternoon, they need not worry: the race for top spot is over bar the shouting.

Willie Peters' history-makers sit four points clear of Wigan with only two games remaining, a position strengthened by a three-figure advantage on for-and-against.

Whether it is next week at Wakefield Trinity or the following week back on home soil against Warrington Wolves, Rovers will get their hands on the League Leaders' Shield for the first time.

The Robins were at their relentless best against Hull in a typically feisty encounter that saw three players sent to the sin-bin.

Hull KR celebrate Jack Broadbent's try in front of the Hull fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jez Litten, who is banging the England door down ahead of the Ashes, added the touch of class that made all the difference.

The hooker scored a crucial try early in the second half and was a constant threat against his former club.

Hull arrived with renewed play-off optimism following Wakefield's shock defeat at Castleford Tigers but they were unable to stay with the Robins, hamstrung somewhat by a worsening selection crisis that robbed John Cartwright of nine first-team regulars.

While the deficit is just one point and hope remains, they are relying on a favour from their rivals following an untimely run of defeats.

Jez Litten was at his brilliant best against his former club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

KR are without a host of players themselves but their squad has the depth to cope and keep the title challenge on track.

Rovers were physically dominant from the moment Liam Watts was hammered returning the kick-off.

Arthur Mourgue missed an early opportunity to get the scoreboard moving from a penalty, falling foul of the blustery conditions after a half-break from Litten was ended by a ball steal.

The early signs were promising for the Robins despite Mourgue's wayward kick, a committed chase earning a repeat set and the chance to keep Hull penned in.

It was a tetchy affair at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Black and Whites were starved of field position to the extent that they had to wait until the 16th minute for their first play-the-ball in the home half following an error by Jai Whitbread.

Ironically, what felt like a momentum shift in Hull's favour turned into the opening Rovers had craved.

Aidan Sezer's kick rolled dead and KR took full advantage of the extra tackle at the end of their seven-tackle set.

After sensing an opportunity following another dangerous burst by Litten, the Robins ran it on the last and struck gold.

Lewis and Jack Broadbent combined to put Booth over in the corner and Rovers had the try their early dominance merited.

The Black and Whites worked their way into the game after seeing Mourgue send his conversion attempt wide from the touchline.

Hull KR savour their latest derby win. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull's right edge looked increasingly dangerous as the half wore on, Jordan Rapana denied by Broadbent as he threatened to break away.

Rovers showed why they have the meanest defensive record in Super League once they were forced back towards their own line and appeared to have landed a sucker punch as half-time approached.

Mikey Lewis was guilty of gifting Hull another set with an ill-advised pat-down on the last tackle but the half-back quickly atoned for the misjudgement, stealing the ball from the grasp of Cade Cust before racing 90 metres to touch down.

However, the video referee ruled that Lewis knocked the ball back into his opposite number and Rovers were denied.

That gave the Airlie Birds another chance to attack the KR line and they appeared set to turn the game on its head when Zak Hardaker got on the end of Sezer's grubber kick, only for the veteran to lose the ball after a juggle.

It was a first half characterised by missed opportunities, Mourgue sending another penalty wide following a ruck infringement by Sezer.

Batchelor had earlier failed to finish a Tyrone May grubber kick under pressure from Lewis Martin.

Fortunately for the home crowd, frustration didn't turn into anxiety – thanks in no small part to a lapse of discipline by Yusuf Aydin.

The former Rovers forward was guilty of a hip drop on Mourgue and the hosts scored in his absence, Litten scampering over from dummy-half after deceiving the markers with a dummy.

Mourgue added his first conversion from in front to give KR a 10-0 lead that was never threatened.

Hull had an opening when Elliot Minchella was sin-binned for a high shot on a slipping Martin but Rovers were untroubled with 12 men.

Indeed, they added a third try in their captain's absence to put the result beyond any doubt.

In a sign that the game had got away from the Airlie Birds, Cust got involved in a tangle with Lewis at marker to give Broadbent the space he needed to scoot over.

Tom Briscoe scored a late walk-in try from Rapana's flick pass to deny Rovers a seventh shutout of the season – but the hosts fittingly had the final word when May put Tom Davies over with a superb long ball.

Rapana's last-minute yellow card only fuelled the celebrations as the Robins moved to the brink of finishing top for the first time since 1985.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Booth, Lewis, May, Whitbread, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Luckley, Tanginoa, Doro, Leyland.

Tries: Booth (18), Litten (46), Broadbent (63), Davies (76).

Goals: Mourgue 1/6.

Sin bin: Minchella (59).

Hull FC: L Kemp, Briscoe, Rapana, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ashworth, Bourouh, Watts, Hardaker, Lane, Aydin. Substitutes: Fash, Gardiner, Laidlaw, C Kemp.

Tries: Briscoe (72).

Goals: Hardaker 0/1.

Sin bin: Aydin (44), Rapana (80).