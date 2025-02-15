Hull KR 19 Castleford Tigers 18: Mikey Lewis rescues Rovers as Cas show heart to make McGuire proud

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters expressed relief after his side kicked off their new Betfred Super League campaign with a dramatic 19-18 golden point win over Castleford at Craven Park.

Mikey Lewis clinched the sudden-death winner after a late try from Zac Cini had helped the visitors force the extra period.

Peters said: “It a was tough game, Cas certainly came to play and it could have gone either way. But what I’m most pleased about is that we stuck at it and we found a way to win.”

Peters was particularly pleased to see Lewis, pictured, the reigning Super League Man of Steel, step up to kick the winning goal after a relatively below-par display by his own high standards.

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis celebrates with team mates after his drop goal wins the game for his side against Castleford in Golden Point. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A rare error in which he failed to gather a kick on the goal-line had almost cost his side dear, leading to the late penalty from which Castleford half-back Tex Hoy - formerly of Hull - booted a potential match-winner inches wide.

It marked another moment of agony for Hoy, whose almost identical miss after the hooter last week had sealed his side’s defeat at Odsal.

“I knew Mikey would stand up in golden point and that’s a positive sign for me because it shows the growth and maturity,” added Peters, whose side made it all the way to the Grand Final last year.

“He’s worked hard at it and he wants these big moments and he stepped up.

Castleford's Liam Horne (r) celebrates Zac Cini's try against Hull KR. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPIx.com)

"He’s been working on his field goals and it’s probably an area that we needed to improve.”

Peters heaped praise on Cas, who were unrecognisable from the side dumped out of the Challenge Cup last week at Bradford.

“If Cas play like that, they should only get better, and they will beat a lot of teams this year,” added Peters.

Peters’ sentiment was echoed by Castleford head coach Danny McGuire, who saw his side fashion a four-point half-time lead capped by a brilliant solo try from Fletcher Rooney.

Rooney left Lewis and Niall Evalds for dead as he scooted over just before the half-hour mark to put the seal on a near-perfect first period from the visitors.