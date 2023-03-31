As he waited for a crack at Super League, Luke Hooley had a long time to ponder what his debut might look like.

If he considered a nightmare scenario, a date with Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull at a wet and windy Craven Park would have been right up there.

The conditions were wretched and Hooley had no answer to a kicking masterclass from Abdull as Rovers left Leeds Rhinos red-faced.

The former Batley Bulldogs full-back was not alone in his struggles, winger Derrell Olpherts enduring a horror evening under the high ball.

Few back-field players would have been able to contain Abdull on a night when he underlined his status as the best kicker in Super League.

Rovers played the conditions expertly and were never threatened by a Leeds side that is not built for wet weather.

As the improving Robins turn their attention to the Good Friday derby against Hull FC, the Rhinos are left to count the cost of late withdrawals.

Leeds started the week with Ash Handley and Morgan Gannon as the only two regular first-team players on the casualty list but lost Richie Myler and Nene Macdonald on the eve of the trip to Craven Park, meaning Rohan Smith had to turn to Hooley and Olpherts.

Hull KR celebrate Kane Linnett's try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

To compound their woes, the visitors lost David Fusitu'a to a worrying-looking leg injury.

Although it was still scoreless after 20 minutes, the writing was on the wall for the Rhinos.

Hooley got away with a juggle the first time he was tested but Rovers were always going to keep going back for more.

Leeds spent virtually the entire first half camped inside their own territory and were fortunate to go in only 14-0 down.

The Rhinos had already lost Fusitu'a by the time Lachlan Coote got the scoreboard moving with a penalty on 22 minutes after Blake Austin failed to make 10 from a short drop-out.

Leeds were put under the pump by a Hooley drop from an Abdull steepler and they tried to take the easy way out with a low-percentage play in worsening conditions.

Smith's side lacked the smarts or skill to cope with a Rovers team inspired by one of the best kickers in the business.

Abdull sensed blood and was borderline cruel in the way he went about targeting Hooley and Olpherts.

As good as Abdull was, the Leeds pair did not help themselves with poor communication and could even be accused of a lack of belief.

The first try on 24 minutes owed to Olpherts inexplicably allowing a high kick from Abdull to bounce straight into the arms of Louis Senior who finished.

Abdull went through his full repertoire as he continued to pick the Rhinos apart, forcing another error from Olpherts before getting his side a repeat set with a neat grubber.

It was only a matter of time before Rovers scored a second try and it inevitably came from the boot of Abdull, his smart kick hitting the post and rebounding into the path of Sauaso Sue who touched down.

In a sign of scrambled minds, Hooley and Olpherts left one bomb to each other and were fortunate to get away with it.

Leeds escaped again when Olpherts failed to deal with Abdull's cross-field kick before recovering just enough to force Senior into touch.

If the visitors were just about in the game at the interval, Rovers crushed any lingering hopes within seconds of the restart.

Abdull's restart caused chaos, Sue went close and on the next play, Kane Linnett crashed over.

Coote missed his first kick of the night but at 18-0 there was no way back for the Rhinos.

A Sue error gave Leeds their first look at the Hull KR line 45 minutes in and they left with points after substitute Luis Roberts finished Aidan Sezer's dab through.

The away side began to play with more energy but paid the price for another mistake by Olpherts and Hooley as they failed to deal with Coote's low kick.

In the next set, Leeds conceded a penalty for offside and Coote took the two points on offer to put Rovers three scores ahead.

Although the Rhinos enjoyed a greater share of possession in the second half, they never threatened a miraculous comeback six days on from storming back to beat Catalans Dragons.

James McDonnell scored a late consolation but the night belonged to Hull KR and Abdull as they made it four wins from seven games.

Hull KR: Coote, Senior, Batchelor, Wood, R Hall, Lewis, Abdull, Kennedy, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella. Substitutes: Sue, Litten, Hadley, Luckley.

Leeds Rhinos: Hooley, Fusitu'a, Newman, Martin, Olpherts, Austin, Sezer, Holroyd, O'Connor, Tetevano, McDonnell, Bentley, Smith. Substitutes: Oledzki, Roberts, Lisone, Sangare.