Smith's side have quickly earned a reputation as a free-flowing side but they have shown they can win ugly if circumstances dictate.

The Rhinos made it six wins in seven games by seeing off Hull KR in the type of match they can expect in the play-offs.

A top-six finish is looking increasingly likely after a gutsy performance in front of a partisan crowd at Craven Park.

Morgan Gannon celebrates a try with Blake Austin. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

A powder keg clash threatened to boil over more than once as two understrength teams left everything out on the field.

In the end, Morgan Gannon's two second-half tries settled a frenetic contest to leave Leeds with a three-point advantage over the chasing pack, at least temporarily.

Twists and turns are guaranteed between now and the end of the season with Super League squads falling apart at the seams.

At the start of a gruelling run-in that will see clubs play five games in three weeks, 20 regular first-teamers were missing across both teams.

Brad Dwyer's try came at a crucial time for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Richie Myler was the only recognised half-back on the field from the start, although Blake Austin took his place on the Leeds bench after five games on the sidelines.

For fans of subplots, there was plenty to go at with as many as four ex-Rhinos players in a Hull KR line-up coached by Danny McGuire and Brett Delaney.

Matt Parcell - one of those Leeds old boys - lit the blue touchpaper just two and a half minutes in when he went over from dummy-half to punish an error by Ash Handley.

It was a typical Craven Park welcome for the Rhinos as Rovers hammered away at their line backed by a fervent home crowd.

Morgan Gannon touches down for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Robins came away with a deserved second try through another ex-Leeds star in Ryan Hall from a smart kick by Jez Litten.

After seeing two former favourites touch down inside the opening 12 minutes, it had the feel of one of those nights for the Rhinos.

But Leeds have more steel about them under Smith and hit back thanks to a solo effort from Brad Dwyer, the hooker slicing straight through the middle of the Hull KR defence to silence the home supporters, at least momentarily.

Already without 11 players, Rovers were dealt another blow when Shaun Kenny-Dowall was forced off with a leg injury.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate the win. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

McGuire's men responded positively to the double setback to score a third try when the returning Kane Linnett touched down another neat kick from the impressive Litten in the 19th minute.

But emergency goalkicker Wood missed his second conversion of the night and was then brushed off too easily by Myler at the other end as the Rhinos began to shift the momentum.

Myler had a second try before the half-hour mark after backing up a burst from the lively Dwyer and Zak Hardaker made it three from three from the tee to put Leeds 18-14 ahead.

In between the points, there was enough niggle to suggest a flare-up was in the offing.

Referee Jack Smith had to deal with a flashpoint on the half-time hooter when both sides ran in following a challenge on Litten but he kept his cards in his pocket before bringing a breathless first half to a finish.

In a sign of the times, both teams had two players ruled out for the rest of the game by the interval.

Greg Richards joined KR team-mate Kenny-Dowall on the sideline, while Leeds lost Cameron Smith and Bodene Thompson.

There may have been jaded bodies all over the field but there was no let-up in intensity after the break.

The Rhinos landed a decisive blow just four minutes into the second half, talented youngster Gannon going over out wide on the left after good work by Harry Newman.

Parcell, who ran his blood to water throughout, came up with a try-saving tackle to deny Newman but Rovers were on the brink of buckling.

The Robins had a lifeline when Leeds prop Mikolaj Oledzki was sin-binned for repeat infringements and Newman saw his night cut short by a worrying hamstring injury.

But KR were losing the energy battle and had only pride to play for after Gannon pounced on an error by Wood to go 60 metres.

Rovers have shown impressive resolve under McGuire and they kept going for the full 80 minutes, Wood scoring a consolation try at the end of a difficult night for the centre.

The Robins' play-off hopes are hanging by a thread after a damaging defeat but resurgent Leeds go marching on.

Hull KR: Ryan, Crooks, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Litten, Minchella, Storton, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Keinhorst.

Substitutes: Maher, Richards, Tate, Laulu-Togaga'e.

Leeds Rhinos: Hardaker, Tindall, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Smith, Myler, Oledzki, Dwyer, Tetevano, Thompson, Gannon. O'Connor.

Substitutes: Mustapha, Austin, Walters, Johnson.