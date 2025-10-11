For so long, Old Trafford has been a house of horrors for Super League's dreamers.

But on a night for the ages, Hull KR tore up the script and broke the glass ceiling to become the first new name on the trophy in 21 years.

To call it a breakthrough moment for the sport would be underselling it.

Rovers succeeded where Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons have all failed since Leeds Rhinos began their period of dominance in 2004 by winning at Old Trafford.

At long last, Super League has a new champion – a team showing the way for every club with a dream.

Wooden spoonists only five years ago, the Robins are treble winners. No trophies for four decades; three in one season.

In the build-up to the showpiece, chief executive Paul Lakin declared that Rovers needed to win a Grand Final to achieve greatness. They have done that – and then some.

If their Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield wins were nervy affairs, their first title success since 1985 was anything but.

Hull KR celebrate their heroic Grand Final triumph. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Willie Peters' history-makers not only dethroned Wigan Warriors, they made a statement.

The Theatre of Dreams sang to their tune, quite literally in the aftermath of a Grand Final rematch that will live long in the memory.

With the trophy raised high and club anthems ringing out, the Robins danced in front of their jubilant fans after making Old Trafford their stage.

Hull KR were heroic to a man, from grizzled veterans Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum – who played like men possessed on their career swansong – to Rob Burrow Award winner Mikey Lewis.

Willie Peters, left, celebrates with captain Elliot Minchella. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Under the bright lights of Old Trafford where legends are born, the homegrown half-back came of age to achieve immortality.

Lewis shaped the Grand Final with two decisive moments: first preventing last year's match-winner Bevan French from opening the scoring before doing so himself.

After being told to own the biggest stage by his coach, Lewis demanded the ball and tore through the Wigan line with a dummy and a trademark burst of speed.

This was his moment and he was not going to let it pass.

A scuffle breaks out following Brad O'Neill's dangerous tackle on Tyrone May. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

His next act was to lay on the first of two tries for Joe Burgess, whose flying finish could be traced back to Lewis taking the ball to the line and occupying three defenders.

The best players own the biggest stages – and the 24-year-old can now add his name to the pantheon of Grand Final greats.

Rovers were helped by Brad O'Neill's rush of blood, his tip tackle flooring Tyrone May and earning him a yellow card.

But after being outscored four tries to one by the ruthless Robins – having shut the opposition out in the 2023 and 2024 deciders – Wigan could have no complaints as their crown slipped on a seminal night for the sport.

To underscore KR's remarkable transformation, they were not even in Super League the last time a Yorkshire team won at Old Trafford in 2017.

After spending the build-up talking about winning the big moments, Peters' call was answered by his ever-improving team – but it was not all by design.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves made a huge impact on his final appearance. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Robins were almost undone by basic errors, James Batchelor and Tom Davies both failing to play the ball inside the opening six minutes.

On another night, they might not have got away with it – but destiny was on their side.

First, Liam Farrell bombed a certain try from a no-look pass by French. Then French was guilty himself, spilling the ball over the line under pressure from Lewis when he appeared destined to finish Liam Marshall's kick.

On such moments do big games turn.

From there, Wigan lost O'Neill to the sin bin and Lewis took control.

Two classical pieces of half-back play gave Rovers the lead they craved but it owed as much to their relentless approach to defending.

Burgess' first try was a reward for a huge hit on Marshall that forced the ball free.

In a sure sign that Wigan were rattled, prop Luke Thompson got caught on the last after finding himself at dummy-half.

The Robins retained control right up until the half-time hooter before giving their rivals half an opening, Rhyse Martin claiming a charged-down kick from an offside position to give Adam Keighran the chance to get the Warriors on the board.

Even then, it needed a moment of magic from Jai Field to break the game open and give Wigan hope.

The full-back burned Peta Hiku on the outside and Harry Smith raced through in support to finish.

Untroubled for so long, Rovers suddenly had questions to answer.

But, thankfully for those in KR's corner, the pressure never reached fever pitch, thanks in no small part to an error by Sam Walters almost immediately.

Martin calmed any nerves by knocking over a penalty after a ball steal by Jake Wardle and the Robins kept Wigan where they wanted them as the minutes ticked away.

The Warriors continued to cough up the ball, their dreams slipping away from them under incessant pressure from the new kings of Old Trafford.

All that was left to do was apply the icing to the cake, Jez Litten finishing a fine team move before Burgess streaked clear for his second after intercepting Smith's pass.

Hull KR's celebrations lit up the Theatre of Dreams, a fitting finale on a night when history was made.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Whitbread, Martin.

Tries: Lewis (19), Burgess (26, 78), Litten (60).

Goals: Mourgue 1/1, Martin 3/4.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Byrne, O'Neill, Thompson. Walters, Farrell, Ellis. Substitutes: Havard, Nsemba, Mago, Leeming.

Tries: Smith (49).

Goals: Keighran 1/2.

Sin bin: O'Neill (18).