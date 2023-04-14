If Hull KR go on to achieve something special this year, they will look back on a first victory over St Helens in eight years as the night they truly started to believe.

Rovers were not at their best a week on from the emotional high of a derby rout of Hull FC but they overcame a major mental hurdle on Friday night.

Saints had won the previous 13 meetings dating back to March 2015 and are the team to beat again this season as they target an unprecedented five-peat.

While they arrived at Craven Park with a makeshift pack in the absence of the likes of Alex Walmsley, Sione Mata’utia and Morgan Knowles, Paul Wellens could call on his first-choice backline in a team littered with star names.

That the world club champions were outmuscled in greasy conditions is a testament to the strong mentality Willie Peters has instilled in his short time in charge.

The Robins were resolute without the ball and had a difference-maker in Mikey Lewis as he celebrated his first England call-up with a double.

Whereas previously they have relied heavily on Jordan Abdull, Rovers can now afford for their chief playmaker to take a back seat.

Jez Litten, who joined his team-mates in the England squad for the upcoming game against France, capped off a memorable week with a try, while Corey Hall enjoyed a strong debut to highlight the depth at Peters' disposal.

Mikey Lewis jumps for joy after scoring his second try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A fourth straight win consolidates KR's place in the top four and takes them four points clear of the champions, who paid the price for Matty Lees' costly yellow card before the break.

Already without a whole host of influential figures, Saints suffered several injury scares inside the opening 10 minutes with Tommy Makinson and Konrad Hurrell among those left nursing bumps.

So influential in the home win over Leeds Rhinos in similar conditions, Abdull did not have the same swagger in the opening exchanges.

The half-back – fresh from a recall to the England set-up – sent one wild kick out on the full and was wayward with others to the relief of the Saints back three.

Hull KR are flying high at the top of Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As a consequence, Rovers could not apply any sustained pressure and were caught by a sucker punch on 15 minutes.

Makinson's half-break put the hosts on the back foot and they failed to recover, Will Hopoate racing clear down the left flank to give Jonny Lomax an easy finish.

Only a superb last ditch-effort from Shaun Kenny-Dowall – rolling back the years on the right wing to accommodate Corey Hall – and Tom Opacic on Jon Bennison prevented the Robins from falling further behind.

Back-to-back penalties for high tackles invited St Helens in, a theme of a stop-start contest with referee Ben Thaler quick to punish any indiscretion.

St Helens celebrate Jonny Lomax's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lewis got Rovers going with a neat kick to force a repeat set and backed it up with a poacher's effort to get the hosts on the board after 25 minutes.

Sensing St Helens were preoccupied by the Halls on the left edge, Lewis went himself and sneaked over to raise the volume inside Craven Park.

Lachlan Coote knocked over the extras to make it 6-6 but Rovers needed a try-saving effort from Abdull to stay level, the playmaker sprinting back to knock the ball dead with Makinson threatening from Hurrell's speculative kick.

Saints edged back ahead when Percival knocked over a penalty, only to find themselves down to 12 men following a reckless high shot by Lees on Matty Storton.

Coote locked up the scores from 35 metres out, a fair reflection of a hard-fought first half.

The visitors lost Jake Wingfield to a head injury after the restart and the 12 men could not hold firm, Lewis touching down Matt Parcell's perfectly weighted kick to make it a double.

Coote added the extras and then helped himself to a try thanks to good work by Corey Hall and a fortuitous Abdull pass close to the line.

The full-back knocked over the conversion to continue his perfect night from the tee, giving Rovers a commanding 20-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

With the champions on the ropes, Litten delivered the final blow by touching down another smart grubber kick from Parcell.

Saints threw caution to the wind in the closing stages but desperate defence from the Robins restricted the visitors to a Joey Lussick special from close range.

Hull KR: Coote, Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C Hall, R Hall, Lewis, Abdull, Kennedy, Parcell, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella. Substitutes: Halton, Storton, Litten, Luckley.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Roby, Lees, Percival, Royle, Bell. Substitutes: Lussick, Wingfield, Ritson, Delaney.