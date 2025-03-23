Nobody at Craven Park needs reminding that it is 40 years since Hull KR last won a major trophy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That unwanted record has acted as a millstone around the neck of the Robins in recent times but there are no signs of mental baggage at the start of the 2025 season.

Rovers have brushed off fears of an Old Trafford hangover to win their opening seven games, the latest a thumping victory against the only other Super League side with an unbeaten record heading into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Leopards simply had no answer to Willie Peters' well-oiled machine in a reality check for the play-off hopefuls.

The Leopards underwent major surgery in the off-season but it was a familiar story in a fixture that has been dominated by Rovers since the 2023 Challenge Cup final.

The Robins have won all six meetings and kept their rivals scoreless in the past three.

KR's powers of recovery under Peters have not been in question but they must now find a way to get over the line when it counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While nothing is won in March, their fans could be forgiven for thinking the stars are aligning at a time when nearest rivals Wigan Warriors are having an uncharacteristic wobble.

Mikey Lewis celebrates a try with Jez Litten. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The acid test will come in April, a month that features two Hull derbies on the road – the first a Challenge Cup quarter-final – as well as dates with Wigan and Leeds Rhinos.

The Robins could not be in better shape for the challenges ahead after inflicting a first defeat of the year on Leigh to maintain their own perfect record.

Mikey Lewis helped himself to a brace in an influential performance and there was a sixth try in four games for the ever-improving Oliver Gildart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory was built on another huge pack effort led by the outstanding Dean Hadley.

Leigh could not live with the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It typically only takes a few minutes to get a sense of how a game at Craven Park will unfold.

Rovers started with the energy of a team fresh from a nine-day turnaround and Leigh couldn't live with them in the early stages.

Lewis had already had some joy with a surging run down the left when Gildart opened the scoring on the same flank just seven minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth O'Brien invited Rovers back in with a forward pass on his own 40 and Gildart made him pay with a strong finish on the last tackle.

Mikey Lewis offloads for Kelepi Tanginoa to finish. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Robins continued to do all the running and were soon celebrating their second try thanks to the persistence of Elliot Minchella on his 100th Super League appearance.

The Rovers captain somehow got an offload away in heavy traffic close to the tryline on the last and Lewis was on the spot to finish under the posts.

Lewis improved his own try with his first conversion to make it 10-0 and leave Leigh searching for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leopards enjoyed a spell of pressure in KR territory after Joe Burgess failed to gather O'Brien's lofted kick to the corner but they must have been fearing another nilling when they came away empty-handed.

Bailey Hodgson had a try ruled out for a clear double movement before Umyla Hanley ignored support on both shoulders to spurn a golden opportunity following a break from halfway.

That lapse aside, the Robins kept their visitors at arm's length and dropped another hint that they were in the mood when Tyrone May went for an ambitious play inside his own 20, only for Tom Davies to drop his pass with open field in front of him.

Hull KR celebrate Oliver Gildart's early try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers switched the momentum as half-time approached and, like all good sides, continued to score their tries at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KR's third try owed to a piece of individual brilliance from Lewis, the reigning Man of Steel running the ball on the last and getting away a classy offload close to the tryline that was read to perfection by Kelepi Tanginoa.

The Robins sensed blood and landed a killer blow on the stroke of half-time when Burgess raced clear down the left and kicked back inside for Lewis to finish a silky team try.

With the outcome already decided, the second half was something of a non-event.

Rovers were a pass away from extending their lead on a couple of occasions before settling for a Lewis penalty with the clock ticking down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KR eventually scored their fifth try 11 minutes from time when Sam Luckley got away a late offload to leave Leigh stretched and James Batchelor produced a superb flick pass to put Davies over in the corner.

The Robins spent much of the second half showing the defensive steel that wins trophies.

Maybe, just maybe, this could finally be KR's year.

Hull KR: Broadbent, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Batchelor, Tanginoa.

Tries: Gildart (7), Lewis (14, 40), Tanginoa (35), Davies (69)

Goals: Lewis 5/6

Leigh Leopards: Armstrong, Hodgson, Niu, Hanley, Brand, O'Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Tuitavake, O'Neill, Hughes, Liu. Substitutes: Pene, Brogan, David, Dwyer.