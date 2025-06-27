Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Trinity were the latest team to test the Robins' drive, only to find themselves swept aside by Willie Peters' history-makers.

The class of 2025 continue to carve their name into club folklore, a 15th win in 16 games securing KR's best-ever start to a league campaign.

Rovers could have been forgiven for basking in the glory of their first trophy in 40 years but that Challenge Cup triumph has simply made them hungry for more.

The Robins have returned to Super League with the mentality of a team that is not satisfied with just one taste of success.

Peters' men have now gone an entire year unbeaten against every Super League side except Wigan Warriors, a remarkable feat that underlines their newfound status as an elite club.

Their defeat to the defending champions in April remains the sole blemish on their otherwise perfect 2025 record – and raises the big question: can KR beat Wigan when it truly matters?

The win over Wakefield opened up a six-point advantage at the top, making Rovers clear favourites for the League Leaders' Shield.

Hull KR celebrate one of Tom Davies' three tries. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

However, the Robins know that Wigan can raise their game like no other at the business end of the campaign.

Wakefield took advantage of a midseason dip to bloody the nose of the Warriors last week but they failed to stay with KR at Craven Park.

Trinity remain without an entire pack and it showed against the leaders.

Daryl Powell's side gave Rovers a scare in the first half but they did not present the same challenge after the luckless Jake Trueman was forced off with a shoulder injury.

Wakefield played their part in a watchable contest. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The scoreline blew out in the second period as Tom Davies claimed his first KR hat-trick, the hosts underlining their steely mentality during a 10-minute period without Mikey Lewis.

However, Wakefield showed enough in the opening 40 minutes to suggest they have the makings of a play-off outfit – provided their injury situation improves.

But the first challenge for any visiting side at Craven Park remains the same: weathering KR's customary fast start.

Wakefield passed their first assignment but were swiftly reminded of the cost of profligacy against Rovers.

Mikey Lewis reaches out to score. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Former Hull KR centre Corey Hall appeared destined to break the deadlock after Joe Burgess failed to deal with Cam Scott's dab through, only to lose the ball in the act of scoring.

Like all good teams, the Robins punished the error, turning Hall's spurned opportunity into an instant 12-point swing.

Wakefield's habit of going short from drop-outs backfired after Lachlan Walmsley was forced to knock Lewis' testing kick dead, the returning Rhyse Martin getting out of dummy-half and smuggling away an offload to put Davies over in the next set.

Unperturbed, Trinity got the ball back from a short restart and were rewarded for their bravery.

Trueman, whose career has been blighted by injuries, highlighted his importance to Wakefield with a superb looping pass that allowed Tom Johnstone to race over in the corner.

Not to be outdone by Arthur Mourgue's earlier effort, Max Jowitt coolly slotted the touchline conversion to level the scores and hint at a momentum shift.

Rhyse Martin, right, made a welcome return for the Robins. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

That theory was borne out in the minutes that followed as Wakefield turned the game on its head.

Liam Hood's deft kick earned the visitors a repeat set and Trinity made the most of the field position as their spine teamed up to lay on a stylish try for Hall.

Jowitt failed to add the extras from a tight angle but Wakefield had become just the third visiting team to reach double figures at Craven Park this year.

It was the kind of test Peters may have secretly welcomed after a string of blowouts – and the reaction was emphatic.

Trinity strayed offside to invite Rovers in and they were ruthlessly punished when Burgess flew over in the corner from Jack Broadbent's pass and Mourgue added another nerveless conversion from the touchline.

Wakefield's cause was not helped by the loss of Trueman but the die had been cast.

Lewis gave the Robins a cushion when he sensed a weakness in Wakefield's middle unit and went himself, taking his 2025 tally to 18 in as many games.

Davies took advantage of tired defenders to spin over out wide and even Lewis' yellow card for a professional foul could not derail Peters' men.

A beaming Davies completed his hat-trick on the back of a slaloming run by Broadbent before Lewis announced his return to the action with a trademark burst to lay on a try for Peta Hiku.

Burgess was denied a spectacular effort by the video referee in the closing stages but it mattered little for the relentless Robins.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Burgess, May, Lewis, Sue, Litten, Hadley, Whitbread, Martin, Minchella. Substitutes: Luckley, Tanginoa, Brown, Leyland.

Tries: Davies (20, 49, 62), Burgess (34), Lewis (45), Hiku (68)

Goals: Mourgue 5/6

Sin bin: Lewis (54)

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, Faatili, Smith, Pitts, Nikotemo, Scott, Griffin. Substitutes: Hood, Vagana, Rourke, Croft.

Tries: Johnstone (23), Hall (30)

Goals: Jowitt 1/2