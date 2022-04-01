Hull KR 34 Warrington 18: Two-try Ryan Hall piles pressure on Daryl Powell

The Wolves were flattered by the scoreline against Tony Smith’s men as they suffered a fourth successive Super League defeat.

Ryan Hall scored two tries and Lachlan Coote also showed well and scored a try even if he was not on the best of form from the kicking tee, adding only three conversions.

Rovers had the pressure on straight away as Frankie Halton forced his way over for the first try, with Coote kicking the extras.

Jimmy Keinhorst of Hull KR celebrates scoring his side's fourth try against Warrington Wolves. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

The home side grabbed a second when Hall picked up a pass off his toes and dived in at the corner, but Coote’s conversion attempt came back off the post.

The Warrington defence was in disarray shortly after as Elliot Minchella and Mikey Lewis linked up to send Coote over under the posts and his easy conversion made it 16-0.

Try number four arrived soon after courtesy of a grubber kick from Coote which Jimmy Keinhorst gathered in the right corner to dive over. Coote’s kick again hit the post.

The game was 23 minutes old before Warrington threatened the home line but they made it pay by keeping a move alive as Toby King offloaded to Peter Mata’utia and he touched down. Gareth Widdop kicked the conversion to make it 20-6.

Warrington were reduced to 12 players with three minutes of the half remaining when Joe Bullock was shown a yellow card after the visitors’ persistent infringements with Rovers camped on their line.

Rovers made that extra man count with their fifth try after four minutes of the second half as Coote’s dummy and pass set up Lewis and Coote’s conversion made it 26-6.

Hall then became provider for try number six as he broke the line before his inside pass from the left wing fed Jez Litten.

Warrington were next to score as George Williams jinked his way through some static defence with Widdop’s kick making it 30-12 with 23 minutes to go.

Hall crashed over for his second try in the left corner following good work by Coote before Thewlis scored Warrington’s third try, converted by Widdop.

Hull K R: Coote, Keinhorst, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Milnes, Garratt, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella. Substitutes: Storton, Litten, Sims, Maher.

Warrington: Thewlis, Charnley, Mata’utia, King, Wrench, Widdop, Williams, Mulhern, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Hughes. Substitutes: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Magoulias.