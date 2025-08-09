Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have one hand on the League Leaders' Shield after making light work of Castleford Tigers to restore their four-point lead at the top of Super League with just six rounds to go.

With a vastly superior points difference, there is a sense the Robins are almost there in their pursuit of a second trophy of the year – but the shadow of Wigan looms large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors denied Willie Peters' side the shield in the closing stages of last season before crushing their dreams again at Old Trafford.

Wigan have won the last four meetings and so often save their best for Rovers.

KR, who like the Warriors have been accused of playing within themselves during the summer months, will know more about their title prospects following a trip to the Brick Community Stadium.

They will travel in high spirits after scoring seven tries without being at their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Burgess, who helped himself to four in the rout of Salford Red Devils, led the way with another hat-trick, while Mikey Lewis claimed his customary try.

It was a routine victory for the Super League leaders. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The result was as predictable as it was depressing for the hardy Castleford supporters who travelled across the M62.

The Tigers – still without a coach following Danny McGuire's departure last month – had a dig before becoming the latest team to be worn down by Rovers at Craven Park.

Castleford were within striking distance of the Robins as half-time approached but there was no way back after Jez Litten scampered over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it was an improvement on the limp display at St Helens, the result underlined the current gulf between the Yorkshire rivals.

Castleford had their moments but were eventually overwhelmed. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Castleford passed their first test after Louis Senior dropped the kick-off and should have taken the lead when Sam Wood dummied his way through KR's left edge, only for his pass to float out of Jenson Windley's reach.

But just when it looked as if they had negated the home side's customary fast start, the Tigers were 10-0 down in a flash.

Burgess opened the scoring at the end of a well-worked move and a damaging passage of play for Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Robins still celebrating the breakthrough, referee Tom Grant pulled Jeremiah Simbiken to one side and issued a yellow card for a bone-crunching late hit on Lewis in the build-up.

Jeremiah Simbiken is sin-binned by referee Tom Grant. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The England half-back stayed down clutching his shoulder to give Rovers a scare a week out from a huge clash at Wigan but he picked himself up and helped his side extend their lead.

All it took was three passes to unlock the Tigers from a central position for the second try, Jack Broadbent providing the killer ball to give Burgess the time he needed to beat Josh Simm on the outside.

Against expectations, Castleford halted the momentum and gave themselves a lifeline when Alex Mellor outjumped Broadbent to claim Daejarn Asi's high kick and score next to the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers were back to within four points of their hosts thanks to Asi's conversion but, as is so often the case with struggling teams, they could not get through to half-time after conceding a preventable try.

There appeared to be nothing on when Litten picked up the ball 10 metres out, only for the hooker to find a chink in Castleford's middle unit.

The Tigers were just about still in touch at the interval – helped by a fumble from Kelepi Tanginoa reaching for the line – but needed to score next.

Hull KR celebrate Jez Litten's try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Senior spurned a golden opportunity to turn that hope into a reality, the winger losing the ball in the act of scoring after doing all the hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The try that ended Castleford's challenge was another preventable one – but for a different reason entirely.

Whether a victim of a rule designed to prevent playacting or genuinely hurt, Wood's green card proved costly.

The officials ruled a knock-on rather than the penalty and Rhyse Martin took advantage of a huge overlap in Wood's absence to score in the next set.

From that moment on, the Tigers were in damage limitation mode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis backed up a break by Burgess to finish a scintillating move before Mourgue danced over for KR's sixth try.

Burgess had the last word from Broadbent's looping pass to complete his treble and send the Robins into the Wigan game with room to breathe.

Hull KR: Broadbent, Davies, Hiku, Batchelor, Burgess, Lewis, Mourgue, Sue, McIlorum, Whitbread, Hadley, Martin, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Tanginoa, Doro.

Tries: Burgess (19, 25, 72), Litten (36), Martin (50), Lewis (59), Mourgue (65).

Goals: Mourgue 4/7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Tigers: Windley, Simm, Wood, Hodson, L Senior, Asi, Westerman, Amone, Robb, Stimson, Simbiken, Mellor, Lawler. Substitutes: Griffin, Hall, Mustapha, Singleton.

Tries: Mellor (30).

Goals: Asi 1/1.

Sin bin: Simbiken (19).