If Challenge Cup semi-finalists Hull KR could have handpicked their Magic Weekend opponents, Salford Red Devils would have been top of the list.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils have been forced to cash in on their prized assets amid their financial crisis and remain subject to a sustainability cap, leaving Paul Rowley with a patchwork side for Saturday's St James' Park date with the Super League leaders.

Rovers duly dispatched their rivals with the minimum of fuss to warm up for next week's last-four showdown with Catalans Dragons in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Gildart sustained a knee injury in the early stages to give the Robins a scare ahead of the semi-final in York but the day otherwise went to plan.

Noah Booth marked his Super League debut with a try, one of nine in a win that cemented KR's position at the top of the table.

Willie Peters showed his respect to Salford by naming his strongest available team – with the exception of the rested Jared-Waerea-Hargreaves – and got the outcome he desired, even if the Robins were below their usual standards.

In truth, KR did not have to get out of second gear against an inexperienced Salford outfit that have been besieged by turmoil in the first half of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils produced a spirited effort but struggled to keep up with Rovers, as evidenced by three soft tries to kick off the scoring.

Hull KR made light work of Salford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

James Batchelor had already had a try ruled out when Dean Hadley opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

Newcastle United fan Sam Luckley did his best Alan Shearer impression in front of the Gallowgate End after replicating Hadley's close-range effort before Peta Hiku dummied his way over from acting-half.

Jez Litten backed up a break by Mikey Lewis to get in on the act and there was no let-up after the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batchelor scored from Lewis' offload and Hiku produced a classy flick pass to put Booth over for a debut try.

Peta Hiku brings out Hull KR's special MND celebration after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Litten completed his double from Bill Leyland's offload before Arthur Mourgue helped himself to two late tries to complete a 26-point personal haul.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Booth, Hiku, Gildart, Broadbent, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Luckley, Brown, Doro, Leyland.

Tries: Hadley (9), Luckley (23), Hiku (31), Litten (34, 68), Batchelor (48), Booth (53), Mourgue (74, 79)

Goals: Mourgue 9/9

Salford Red Devils: Nikorima, Connell, Marsters, Vaughan, Ryan, Shorrocks, Morgan, Ormondroyd, Davis, Chan, Helliwell, Foster, Makin. Substitutes: Wilson, Hill, Sangare, Warren.