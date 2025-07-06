Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the evidence of Sunday’s gripping clash at Craven Park, Leeds Rhinos might just have something to say about it.

The Rhinos have already beaten Wigan but this felt like the day they truly arrived as genuine title contenders in an increasingly fascinating battle.

Leeds went into the break trailing by eight points following a dominant first-half performance by Rovers, a team that had won all six previous meetings under Willie Peters.

But unlike teams of the recent past who might have wilted, Brad Arthur's Rhinos proved they are made of sterner stuff, storming back to stun the competition's form team.

Sam Lisone did his chances of a new deal no harm with a powerful effort before Leeds defied the wet conditions to score one of the tries of the season late on through Lachie Miller, a player maligned before Arthur's arrival.

As Jake Connor cupped his ear to the East Stand at full-time, it was clear this was more than just two points – it was Leeds' way of announcing their return.

Whether this carries psychological weight will be revealed should the Yorkshire rivals meet again at the same venue in the play-offs.

Leeds produced a stellar second-half performance to stun Rovers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, after moving to within two points of the second-placed Warriors, the Rhinos may just be eyeing a home semi-final themselves.

Rovers remain six points better off than Leeds but this will be remembered as a missed opportunity to tighten their grip on the League Leaders' Shield following Wigan's loss to Leigh Leopards – another sign that the gap is closing.

It was a costly second defeat of the year for the Robins, compounded by the loss of star man Mikey Lewis to concussion, ruling him out of next week's trip to Leigh.

On Sunday, they were left to rue a string of wasted opportunities in the opening 40 minutes.

Lachie Miller races away to score the winner. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers issued a warning shot as early as the second minute but came away empty-handed in a let-off for the Rhinos.

Joe Burgess claimed Connor's high kick at full speed and sprinted straight past Leeds' chasers to burst through the middle, only for the supporting Arthur Mourgue to throw a forward pass to a wide-open Jack Broadbent under pressure from Ryan Hall.

The Rhinos were not so fortunate the next time they were put under pressure following an error from Connor, a player in the spotlight after his omission from the England squad.

With Shaun Wane's comments about his consistency still ringing in his ears, the Leeds half-back made an inauspicious start at Craven Park.

The rivals played out an enthralling contest. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Connor threw a forward pass on his own 30 to invite the Robins in and was unable to defend his error, Martin taking advantage of a poor read to waltz through for his first Super League try in Hull KR colours against his former club.

The Robins had their tails up after Mourgue's conversion but could not land a second blow as their execution deserted them.

Other than a try-saving effort by Ash Handley to deny Peta Hiku at the end of a slick move, the missed chances owed to KR's profligacy.

Tom Davies and Broadbent both had tries ruled out for forward passes in the closing stages of the half to the frustration of the dominant hosts.

Ultimately, Rovers had to settle for a penalty from the boot of Mourgue just before the half-hour mark after Lewis was caught on the neck by a high shot from Harry Newman.

There appeared to be no contact with the head but the KR half-back was forced off for a HIA and did not return in a huge blow for the hosts.

Hull KR celebrate Rhyse Martin's opening try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Aside from an early last-tackle powerplay that ended with Alfie Edgell being dragged down just short, Leeds failed to test the competition's meanest defence in the first half.

That quickly changed after the interval as the Rhinos flipped the game on its head.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who has largely stayed off the radar of match officials during his short stay in Super League, slipped back into old habits to hand Leeds the opening they craved.

The imposing prop hit Lisone high near halfway and could only watch on in the next set as his opposite number charged through a poor attempt by Martin to score next to the posts.

After Connor added the extras, Waerea-Hargreaves was penalised in possession for dissent to present the Rhinos playmaker with the opportunity to level the scores from a penalty.

It became a question of who would blink first – and, to the surprise of many, it was the Super League leaders.

Mourgue and Burgess were both guilty of uncharacteristic errors as the pressure cranked up. The winning try, though, was all about Leeds' brilliance.

There was nothing on when Miller caught a high kick 10 metres from his own line but the Rhinos turned defence into attack in the blink of an eye to underline their ability to strike from anywhere.

Edgell, Handley and Connor all played their part in unlocking the KR defence, giving Miller the chance to finish what he started with his third involvement in the move.

Connor kicked his third goal to give Leeds a six-point lead that was never truly threatened.

The one time the Rhinos were left under pressure following an error by Miller, they scrambled to deny Rovers in the subsequent set.

Brodie Croft missed the chance to put the result beyond doubt when he sent a drop-goal attempt wide but Leeds were not to be denied a statement victory.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, McIlorum, Hadley, Whitbread, Martin, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Tanginoa, Luckley.

Tries: Martin (11)

Goals: Mourgue 2/2

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Edgell, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O'Connor, Jenkins, Watkins, McDonnell, Palasia. Substitutes: Smith, Lisone, Holroyd, Bentley.

Tries: Lisone (46), Miller (68)

Goals: Connor 3/3