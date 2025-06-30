Hull KR and Castleford Tigers stars face lengthy bans for 'unnecessary contact'

Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin and Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne have both been referred to a tribunal after being hit with grade E charges.
By James O'Brien
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 14:06 BST

Martin, who made his first appearance in four months for the Robins against Wakefield Trinity, has been cited for other contrary behaviour – head contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured.

Horne is facing a similar charge of unnecessary contact following an incident involving Kaide Ellis in the final minute of Castleford's narrow loss to Wigan Warriors.

If found guilty, Martin and Horne could be suspended for as many as six matches.

Rhyse Martin could be set for another lay-off. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Rhyse Martin could be set for another lay-off. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Danny McGuire was critical of the officiating in the defeat to Wigan, with the Castleford head coach particularly irked by the decision not to penalise Harry Smith for obstructing Josh Simm in the closing stages.

The Tigers have since received an apology from the Rugby Football League, with head of match officials Phil Bentham admitting it was a "clear error".

Leeds Rhinos forward Keenan Palasia and Huddersfield Giants centre Taane Milne each received three penalty points for grade B offences in round 16.

Castleford captain Sam Wood was among five players hit with grade A charges, leaving one point on his record.

