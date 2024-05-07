Hull KR and Hull FC finalise rare swap deal as Jack Brown and Yusuf Aydin trade places
The front-rowers have signed two-and-a-half-year contracts with their new employers in a rare swap deal between the cross-city foes.
Boyhood Rovers fan Brown – a product of the City of Hull Academy – links up with Willie Peters' side after making 73 appearances for the Black and Whites.
The 23-year-old goes straight into KR's squad for Thursday's trip to Warrington Wolves.
"I'm buzzing," said Brown. "Coming early wasn’t something I expected but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.
"Willie sold me the club straight away. Hull KR is in a great spot and hopefully that continues.
"I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with the boys and learning all I can to develop my own game and help the team.
"Most of my family are Rovers fans. I remember coming to watch Hull KR and standing in the East Stand with them and now with the move it feels things have come full circle."
Aydin and Brown were briefly team-mates, playing alongside each other in Hull’s recent defeats to Leeds Rhinos and Warrington.
The 23-year-old Aydin, who began his career at Wakefield Trinity, initially linked up with Hull on a short-term loan last month after making just nine appearances for the Robins.
"I'm really looking forward to staying with Hull FC on a permanent deal," he said.
"Right from the get-go, everyone made me feel so welcome and not once did I feel out of place.
"Simon (Grix, interim head coach) and Richie (Myler, director of rugby) were keen to bring me to the club and that gave me so much confidence. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I want to be able to repay them for their faith in me.
"I'm really eager now to give my all for this club and I look forward to playing in the famous Black and White colours in front of a really passionate, loyal group of supporters."
