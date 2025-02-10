Hull KR and Hull FC players charged following Challenge Cup ties

Hull KR pair Mikey Lewis and Tom Davies have been hit with charges ahead of Friday's Super League opener against Castleford Tigers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under a new system introduced for 2025, Lewis and Davies each received three disciplinary points for grade B offences.

The threshold for a suspension is six points, leaving little margin for error for either player at the start of the league campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of Steel Lewis was charged with 'striking' following an incident involving former Rovers team-mate Will Dagger in the early stages of last Friday's Challenge Cup tie at York Knights.

Recent recruit Davies, meanwhile, received a 'head contact' charge for a tackle that left Oli Field requiring treatment.

Hull FC's Jack Ashworth also has three points on his record before the start of the league campaign after being charged with grade B 'contrary behaviour'.

Fellow Hull prop Yusuf Aydin received one point for grade A 'late contact on passer' in the cup win over York Acorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors duo Tyler Dupree and Zach Eckersley were among the other players punished by the match review panel, each picking up one point for offences in the victory against Sheffield Eagles.