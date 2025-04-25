Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos coaches in agreement after controversial Headingley clash

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has questioned the decisions to send off Jesse Sue and Ash Handley despite his side escaping Headingley with a thrilling 20-14 victory.

Rovers appeared to be heading for a second defeat of the year when Sue was red-carded for making contact with the head of a stumbling Sam Lisone.

However, referee Chris Kendall evened up the numbers by dismissing Handley for a similar challenge on Arthur Mourgue and that was all the encouragement KR needed to complete a late comeback through Mikey Lewis' scintillating try five minutes from time.

"I don't know what Jesse is meant to do and whether they're 10 minutes for both – but they're certainly not a red card, no way," said Peters.

"We don't want to be going down that track again. I'm not sure what he's meant to do in that situation – he's lowered his level.

"It's a contact sport and unfortunately we're going to have some accidents. We've got to make sure our players are doing everything they can and I'm not sure what else Jesse can do."

Leeds led 14-6 with 15 minutes remaining after issuing a strong response to the loss of Ryan Hall to injury in the early stages, as well as Jack Sinfield's yellow card.

However, they had no answer to Rovers in the closing stages of a breathless contest full of incident.

Willie Peters aired his frustration despite coming out on the right side of the result. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

On the biggest talking points, Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur said: "I think both ours and their red card could have possibly been yellow cards.

"What I do know is that every player is working hard to make sure their players aren't hitting others in the head. When you've got a small full-back and he falls into a tackle...

"We've done so much work on our target area. I don't know what more I can do as a coach there.

