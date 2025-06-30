Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos players among fresh faces in England squad as Ashes preparations continue

Hull KR back-rower James Batchelor and Leeds Rhinos counterpart Morgan Gannon are among the fresh faces in a 32-man England squad that will meet on Tuesday.
By James O'Brien
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 12:34 BST

Gannon is joined in the group by Rhinos team-mate James McDonnell, who has switched his allegiance after representing Ireland in the 2022 World Cup, as well as fellow new boys Harry Robertson, George Delaney and Owen Trout.

The Super League-based players have been invited to attend an off-feet session by Shaun Wane as England continue to build towards the Ashes series against Australia this autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Bringing in some new faces who haven't played for me before will show the competition for places that we have, especially when you add in the players we have available in the NRL," said Wane.

"I've always said it's up to the players to show me what they can do with their performances on a weekly basis."

Batchelor, who has been a standout performer for the Robins under Willie Peters, is one of four representatives from the Super League leaders.

Elliot Minchella, Jez Litten and reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis have also received call-ups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gannon, meanwhile, has been handed a boost after being ruled out until August with an ankle issue.

James Batchelor has been rewarded with an England call-up. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)placeholder image
James Batchelor has been rewarded with an England call-up. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The 21-year-old, who is set to leave Headingley at the end of the year after agreeing a move to the NRL, missed the entire 2024 campaign due to concussion issues but played 16 games and rediscovered his form before his latest setback.

Tom Holroyd, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki and Harry Newman have also been included from the Rhinos but there is no room for Man of Steel frontrunner Jake Connor.

Wakefield Trinity pair Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone have been rewarded for their fine club form, while Matty Ashton, Danny Walker and Jack Welsby are all involved despite long-term injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's been hard finding chances for the players to get together in such a busy Super League season, so it will be good for them to spend some time together thinking about the challenges ahead," said Wane.

Morgan Gannon could make his England debut in the Ashes. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Morgan Gannon could make his England debut in the Ashes. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've built a tight England spirit over the three years since the World Cup campaign, with successful home series against Tonga and Samoa, and staying in touch with all the players as I do, I know there's a hunger and desperation to be involved against Australia at the end of this year."

England train-on squad: Ashton (Warrington), Batchelor (Hull KR), Clark (St Helens), Currie (Warrington), Delaney (St Helens), Gannon, Handley (both Leeds), Havard (Wigan), Harrison (Warrington), Holroyd (Leeds), Johnstone (Wakefield), Knowles, Lees (both St Helens), Litten, Lewis (both Hull KR), Marshall (Wigan), McDonnell (Leeds), McMeeken (Wakefield), Minchella (Hull KR), Mulhern (Leigh), Newman (Leeds), Nsemba (Wigan), Oledzki (Leeds), O’Neill (Wigan), Robertson (St Helens), Smith, Thompson (both Wigan), Trout (Leigh), Walker (Warrington), Wardle (Wigan), Welsby (St Helens), Williams (Warrington).

Related topics:Morgan GannonJames McDonnellHull KRLeeds RhinosShaun WaneEnglandSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice