Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos players among fresh faces in England squad as Ashes preparations continue
Gannon is joined in the group by Rhinos team-mate James McDonnell, who has switched his allegiance after representing Ireland in the 2022 World Cup, as well as fellow new boys Harry Robertson, George Delaney and Owen Trout.
The Super League-based players have been invited to attend an off-feet session by Shaun Wane as England continue to build towards the Ashes series against Australia this autumn.
"Bringing in some new faces who haven't played for me before will show the competition for places that we have, especially when you add in the players we have available in the NRL," said Wane.
"I've always said it's up to the players to show me what they can do with their performances on a weekly basis."
Batchelor, who has been a standout performer for the Robins under Willie Peters, is one of four representatives from the Super League leaders.
Elliot Minchella, Jez Litten and reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis have also received call-ups.
Gannon, meanwhile, has been handed a boost after being ruled out until August with an ankle issue.
The 21-year-old, who is set to leave Headingley at the end of the year after agreeing a move to the NRL, missed the entire 2024 campaign due to concussion issues but played 16 games and rediscovered his form before his latest setback.
Tom Holroyd, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki and Harry Newman have also been included from the Rhinos but there is no room for Man of Steel frontrunner Jake Connor.
Wakefield Trinity pair Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone have been rewarded for their fine club form, while Matty Ashton, Danny Walker and Jack Welsby are all involved despite long-term injuries.
"It's been hard finding chances for the players to get together in such a busy Super League season, so it will be good for them to spend some time together thinking about the challenges ahead," said Wane.
"We've built a tight England spirit over the three years since the World Cup campaign, with successful home series against Tonga and Samoa, and staying in touch with all the players as I do, I know there's a hunger and desperation to be involved against Australia at the end of this year."
England train-on squad: Ashton (Warrington), Batchelor (Hull KR), Clark (St Helens), Currie (Warrington), Delaney (St Helens), Gannon, Handley (both Leeds), Havard (Wigan), Harrison (Warrington), Holroyd (Leeds), Johnstone (Wakefield), Knowles, Lees (both St Helens), Litten, Lewis (both Hull KR), Marshall (Wigan), McDonnell (Leeds), McMeeken (Wakefield), Minchella (Hull KR), Mulhern (Leigh), Newman (Leeds), Nsemba (Wigan), Oledzki (Leeds), O’Neill (Wigan), Robertson (St Helens), Smith, Thompson (both Wigan), Trout (Leigh), Walker (Warrington), Wardle (Wigan), Welsby (St Helens), Williams (Warrington).
