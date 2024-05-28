Hull KR and York Knights to break new ground with pre-season friendly in Amsterdam

Hull KR and York Knights will break new ground next year when they play a pre-season friendly in Amsterdam.

The Yorkshire clubs have teamed up to take the British game on the road, with the fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 25 at the NRCA Stadium, which has recently hosted sold-out EPCR Challenge Cup rugby union matches.

Described by the Robins as their latest 'global expansion project' after recently teaming up with Port Moresby Vipers in Papua New Guinea, the fixture will aim to boost rugby league's profile in the Netherlands.

KR chief executive Paul Lakin said: "After working with the Netherlands National Rugby League governing body in the community for some time, we are delighted to extend our partnership to take the club on tour to play a game in Amsterdam in January 2025.

"With over 100 rugby clubs in the country, it’s a natural territory for us to explore new male and female pathways and grow our footprint, whilst giving our fans the opportunity to have a fantastic weekend away in one of Europe’s best cities.

"We are planning a full takeover, from fan parties to the foundation spending time in schools in the build-up.

"Gameday itself will be our full, unique Sewell Group Craven Park experience on tour. It will be a great experience for both our loyal supporters and the local audience we aim to attract."

York chairman Clint Goodchild expects the concept to be a big hit with both sets of fans.

Hull KR are helping take British rugby league on the road. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We are excited to be a part of such an enterprising endeavour with Hull KR," he said.

"We believe the sport of rugby league is a product that will work in any country given the right time, support and coverage.