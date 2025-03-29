Hull KR block out the hype as they focus on Huddersfield Giants

The last time Hull KR began a season with such dominance, external distractions were few and far between.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins of 40 years ago did not have to contend with social media or podcasts; they still read newspapers and bumped into people in the street but their focus was largely undisturbed.

Nowadays, potential pitfalls lie around every corner, whether it is pundits declaring KR as the team to beat or fans adding fuel to the hype.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such fanfare can have a destabilising effect but Willie Peters' side have a clear identity and are not easily shaken.

"In rugby league, people are always going to have opinions on where they see teams," said Peters.

"That's what it's about. The media has a job to do and we can’t control that.

"It's all part of the game. It's important that people have an opinion. It's why I love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Respectfully, we don't listen too much to it. We’ve been in positions before where we’ve played quite well but lost games and then people write you off. And vice versa – you can be winning games and not going as well as you think you are and everyone is talking you up.

Hull KR are fully focused on the next challenge. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We focus on getting better and will see where we are towards the back end of the year."

Rovers have won all seven games in league and cup to set the club up for another title challenge.

Three shutouts in four matches have demonstrated that focus is not a problem for Peters' side, although the Australian knows he can never be too careful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked how he encouraged his players not to listen to the outside noise, Peters joked: "Throw away their phones.

The Robins are flying high at the top of Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"With social media these days, you're always going to see things. I'm on social media so I see things as well.

"It's being able to manage it. The reality is that you can't tell the players not to look at it.

"When you've got an honest group who know who we are and what we're about, that's what matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were happy internally with the way we played against Wakefield. There were areas we needed to improve in and if we did that, we'd go to the next level, which we've done.

The Hull KR faithful are starting to believe. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But people were writing us off saying that we probably weren't the team we were last year. Then we beat St Helens and were automatically the favourites to win the comp.

"Internally, it's about how we review games and look at the next one. That's all that really matters.

"People are going to have their opinions and they're entitled to that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facts speak for themselves, with Peters' men closing in on a record held by the last Hull KR side to win a major trophy.

Roger Millward's 1984-85 title winners won their opening six games, a feat that the modern-day Robins would match with a victory over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Supporters of a certain age may be feeling a sense of déjà vu but Peters remains focused on the fundamentals that have carried Rovers this far.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Giants. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It'd be nice," he said.

"As we often speak about with chasing zeroes, you want to celebrate little wins along the way – but we don't look too far ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main thing at the moment is getting our prep right and turning up with the right attitude to put in another performance that we're proud of."

The difference in fortunes between the Yorkshire rivals could hardly be more stark ahead of the meeting at the John Smith's Stadium.

Whereas Rovers have won all five Super League fixtures so far, the Giants are still waiting for their first victory of the season.

Huddersfield produced their worst performance yet in last week's limp loss to Salford Red Devils but led at half-time in each of their previous games, a fact not lost on Peters.

"I certainly look at what they did before that," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've pointed that stat out to the players. They're a physical team, like to get numbers in tackles, slow the ruck down and spoil you when they defend.

"We know what they're capable of. As I've said to the players, they've been in every game bar last week.

"The most important thing is that we maintain our attitude and effort in defence. We've got to get the detail right in and around that because Leigh found some pockets in our defence.

"Once you've got both, that's when you'll keep improving."

After Huddersfield, there is the small matter of a Challenge Cup quarter-final derby at Hull FC.

True to form, though, Peters is fully focused on the task at hand.