Hull KR boss Danny McGuire provides latest on 'superhuman' Ryan Hall in positive injury update

Hull KR's Ryan Hall applauds the fans after the game against Warrington Wolves.

The veteran winger sustained the injury during the warm-up at the Halliwell Jones Stadium last Friday but shrugged off the issue to play an important role in a dramatic victory, laying on a try and making 108 metres from 15 carries.

Hall will sit out tomorrow's trip to Wigan Warriors but is likely to return to action in mid-August, if not before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ryan Hall could potentially be back for Leeds," said McGuire. "He's got a two or three-week calf injury.

Mikey Lewis is interviewed after the match against Wakefield Trinity.

"He actually did it in the last bit of the warm-up before the game. He was umming and ahhing about whether he could get through the game and I just told him to go for it.

"He actually had a really strong game for us. That sums up Hally's toughness and mental toughness. There are not players who can tear a calf and play a full game.

"He's actually a lot better today. I'm keen not to write him off for next week but we're more looking towards Leeds or the one after.

"Hally is pretty superhuman and normally shaves a couple of weeks off."

The Robins were left battered and bruised after the game against Warrington with Greg Richards (hamstring) and Jimmy Keinhorst (head) picking up injuries at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Half-back Mikey Lewis was also forced off during a costly win for McGuire's men and is set to miss the majority of KR's remaining seven regular season matches.

"He's got a significant ankle injury but he spoke to me yesterday and said he'd be back this year so I'm going to hold him to that," said McGuire.

"He's already been in with the physios and is doing extra stuff. He's determined to play some part in this season.

"We'll probably know more in the next week or two after it settles down - but I wouldn't write Mikey off. It'll be three or four weeks before we even think about it."

Rovers have as many as 14 first-teamers unavailable for tomorrow's trip to the DW Stadium but will welcome several players back next week.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matty Storton, Frankie Halton, Albert Vete and Jimmy Keinhorst are all on course to feature against Toulouse Olympique, while Korbin Sims will be available after suspension.

Kane Linnett, meanwhile, is closing in on his return from an arm injury that has sidelined him since early May.

"He's doing a fair bit of work on the field running," said McGuire.