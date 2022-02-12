Hull KR boss Tony Smith admits he was "out-coached" by Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet

Last year's beaten semi-finalists had hoped to start the campaign with a fourth successive win over the Cherry and Whites.

However, the Warriors - with Australian stand-off Cade Cust and full-back Jai Field excelling - were too good in what was Wiganer Peet's first game as a head coach.

Admittedly, the hosts made some errors, with debutant winger Sam Wood spilling two kicks to gift Jake Bibby his brace of tries.

Former England coach Smith, who won two Grand Finals with Leeds Rhinos and the Challenge Cup at Warrington Wolves, said: "We certainly helped Wigan build their game.

"But Wigan out-played us. Matty out coached me. They came out - in his first game - with some really good plays and smart plays.

"Even when we kicked into their tryline and they offloaded and they went the length of the field. I love those sort of plays.

"Also their scrum kick-play. I think Matty tipped that over to (assitant) Lee Briers. It was a great play. I loved it. But they out-coached us

Wigan Warriors' Liam Marshall scores his second against Hull KR. (WILL PALMER/SWPIX)

"There were errors we helped them with. They were very good at handling our big men and some of the people who usually get us quick play-the-balls. "We were unable to do that.

"We played into their hands for most of the evening and just didn't come up with the answers to some of that.

"We will and we will soon. But that's the disappointing part; we played into their hands and that's not me taking any credit from Wigan - I'm handing it over to them - they deserved to win.

"Across the board they were better than us on most things.

Wigan Warriors' Patrick Mago takes on the Hull KR team. (WILL PALMER.SWPIX)

"But we contributed to it."

Rovers were caught out for when Field scored after Cust kicked direct from a scrum deep inside his own half but there was no denying the class of the other try Smith referred to when Field claimed Jordan Abdull's kick and quickly turned defence into attack for Wigan to go 100m and see Liam Marshall score the first of his double.

Smith, who thought ex-Featherstone Rovers second-row Frankie Halton excelled on debut after Dean Hadley was a late withdrawal, added: "Our execution and offence tonight was dreadful and way off.

"We played to their strengths rather than to their frailties.

"We were really predictable, our skill levels were poor and we did not have much support play