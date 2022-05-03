Hull KR boss Tony Smith confirms Lachlan Coote blow as he reacts to Albert Vete ban

Coote sustained a head injury in the defeat by Leeds Rhinos and subsequently failed a HIA, while Wood hobbled off with a knee issue at Headingley.

Smith remains hopeful that Matty Storton and Matt Parcell will feature at Elland Road after picking up knocks last week.

"Lachlan won't be available," said Smith.

Lachlan Coote was injured in a heavy collision at Headingley. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I haven't selected a team but he failed his test. He's fine now and trained with us today but it's the rules and the protection of our players. It makes him unavailable for the game.

"Sam will be out. He had a scan today and we're waiting on the result of that. The early prognosis is it wasn't as bad as first feared.

"On the rest (of the injured players), I need to get more information."

Smith is weighing up his options at full-back in the absence of Coote.

Sam Wood has made a big impression since joining Hull KR from Huddersfield. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Will Dagger is fit again after missing the last two games with a knee injury but if he is not quite ready for the rigours of a semi-final, Smith could turn to teenager Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e.

"He's young and inexperienced but he doesn't die wondering," said Smith.

"He has a dig. If he was asked to do a job, I'm sure he'd do it."

Rovers have also lost prop Albert Vete from the team that lost to Leeds after he was handed a two-match ban for a high tackle.

Matty English misses out through suspension. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Smith has little sympathy for the front-rower, who sat out two games through suspension in the early weeks of the season.

"We're not going to appeal it," said Smith.

"I feel for him but it's his own fault. He needed to keep his discipline for his team-mates.

"He cost them on the night and he's cost them for the next two weeks. They're both big games.

"I feel for him but I also feel for his team-mates.

"The one he got a (dangerous contact) caution for was similar to the one earlier in the year. He needs to make adjustments and he knows that."

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson, meanwhile, has reported a clean bill of health after his side's win over Wakefield Trinity last time out.

The Giants are set to welcome back Tui Lolohea, Chris Hill, Sebastine Ikahihifo and Jermaine McGillvary but they will be without prop Matty English after he received a one-game ban for dangerous contact.

Watson has called on his team to make sure the youngster gets the chance to run out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month.

"I'm upset for Matty," said Watson.

"You work so hard all your career to try be involved in big games like this.