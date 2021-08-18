Hull KR boss Tony Smith reveals who could come in for derby if captain is not fit

The inspirational Kiwi, 33, departed Friday's win over Wigan Warriors wearing a protective boot on his foot after suffering a first half injury.

Rovers head to Hull FC on Saturday looking to secure a third straight win and in-form centre Kenny-Dowall will be crucial to their chances.

Smith said: "He's 50/50.

"He's done some running this morning on it but not at full capacity.

"We're hopeful that he makes it.

"If he's any chance of playing, we will play him. But he's not sure at this stage."

With winger Ethan Ryan out having suffered another broken wrist against Wigan, Smith knows he will have to make at least one change.

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall (JON CLIFTON/SWPIX)

But he has a number of players back in contention for his squad for the first derby encounter in front of fans in 18 months.

"We do have some options," said the Australian, who confirmed winger Ben Crooks - and obvious replacement for Ryan - would continue in the full-back role

"Mikey Lewis should be fine with his head test so he comes into the equation.

"We have Jimmy Keinhorst that comes into the equation and Joe Keyes as well.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

"There's also Will Tate. I'd have no hesitation in using Will Tate.

"And Muizz Mustapha is another option so we have a few options there."

Fifth-placed Rovers have earned plenty of plaudits for the style of their play this term as they emerge as genuine top-six contenders but Smith conceded they still have plenty to improve on for the short trip to Hull who sit two places below them.

"I'd like to improve a little bit in our attack," he said.

"We scored some really nice tries but I want a little bit more efficiency in our attack which is something we've worked on this week,