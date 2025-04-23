Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Mikey Lewis' NRL comments with clear message

Willie Peters says Hull KR are committed to making Mikey Lewis NRL-ready – but the Robins boss has stressed that they have no intention of letting their star player go.

The reigning Man of Steel, who is contracted to Rovers until the end of 2028, has cast doubt over his longer-term future at Craven Park after declaring that it is his dream to one day play in Australia.

While Peters and his coaching staff are happy to steer Lewis towards his goal, the Australian has made it clear that KR would not want to lose him.

"When I first came over, I got to know the individuals and what they want to achieve in the game – and Mikey always said to me that he wanted to go to the NRL," stated the Rovers boss.

"My job and our job as staff is to develop him and help him achieve those kinds of dreams. But do we want Mikey to leave? Absolutely not.

"If that's something he wants to look at down the track, that's up to Mikey and his management.

"I'm very close with Mikey so know exactly where he's at with it all. He's very up front and we have good conversations about it.

"It'll be one of those we look at if and when the time comes. I want to develop Mikey to be the best player he can be. If that means he wants to go over there and gets an opportunity, we'll look at it.

"But we certainly don't want Mikey going anywhere."

After winning Super League's biggest individual prize last season, Lewis has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 campaign.

The half-back has scored seven tries and provided eight assists despite missing two games through injury.

Lewis must continue to perform at the highest level if he is to earn an NRL opportunity, according to Peters.

Asked what would be required for Lewis to become an NRL-standard half-back, Peters replied: "It'd be consistency.

"Everyone is watching every move. Being in a key position like that, you need to be consistent. The ones that are getting paid top dollar need to come up with clutch moments and big plays.

"I'm not saying he'd need to do that every week over there but what he would need to do if he did get the opportunity to go over there is be consistent.

"He's certainly growing his game but there's still a lot more in Mikey. He's working on his temperament all the time and is growing off the field. He needs to keep working on his defence and make sure his best and worst aren't too far apart. That's the key."

Lewis will be a central figure for Rovers when they travel to Leeds Rhinos in round nine of Super League on Friday night.

Peters must replace both wingers after Tom Davies and Joe Burgess were forced off against Hull FC with shoulder and head injuries respectively.

Hooker Bill Leyland is back in contention, however, following his recovery from a concussion.

"Tom has gone to get a scan today," said Peters during Tuesday's press conference.

"It has settled a lot better. He definitely won't be playing this week but we're hoping it's nothing major.

"Joe is in great spirits and will just go through the protocols now. The aim is to get him back for Salford next week.