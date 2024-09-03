Hull KR boss Willie Peters calls for Mikey Lewis protection as teams target Man of Steel contender

Five years ago, a fresh-faced Mikey Lewis was thrown in at the deep end at Wigan Warriors in a relegation-threatened Hull KR side.

Lewis, who was 18 at the time, emerged from a familiar Rovers defeat with credit thanks to two try assists in an encouraging debut.

However, the fledgling half-back had to wait a year for his second Super League appearance amid concerns over his defence.

Lewis dropped down to the Championship with York Knights to work on that side of his game and returned to Super League a better all-round player.

Now, as he prepares to return to Wigan as the heartbeat of a KR team gunning for glory, Lewis is a Man of Steel contender and arguably the form player in the competition.

The England international would be a worthy winner of the prestigious award, according to veteran team-mate and mentor Ryan Hall.

"I believe so," said the six-time Grand Final winner.

"I'm really proud of Mikey and what he's doing now. He's always had the potential to do what he's doing now – and we still haven't reached the ceiling with Mikey and there's still more growth to go which is exciting.

Mikey Lewis is in the running to be the 2024 Man of Steel. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"He's one of the players I have shouted at a few times. That's no secret.

"I'm really proud of how it's helped him along the way. I'm not going to take any credit for it but it's really pleasing to see who he is and what he's been able to achieve this year so far."

Lewis has had more try involvements than any other player in Super League in 2024, scoring 16 himself and laying on 21 for others.

The 23-year-old has taken his game to new heights since the Man of Steel leaderboard went dark in early July, with numerous player-of-the-match performances seemingly putting him in a strong position to become just the second KR representative to win the award after Gavin Miller in 1986.

Ryan Hall, right, has been a mentor to Mikey Lewis, left, since arriving at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers boss Willie Peters has challenged Lewis to prove his credentials at the home of the champions this Friday in a potential League Leaders' Shield decider.

"We don't know but there's no doubt he'd be right up there," said Peters on the Man of Steel situation. "But there's still three games to go and three really important games to go.

"Mikey's next step is to go to a place like Wigan, dominate and be in control of his game. That doesn't mean he has to go and score three tries; it's all about the areas we value as a club and he and his team-mates value.

"I'd back him to stand up in any game. He's still young and not the finished product but the season he's had, there's been a lot of growth and maturity, and he's played a key part for us.

Mikey Lewis dives over to score against Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's still improvement in Mikey and Hull KR. We hope that's this year but you'll see the best of Mikey and Hull KR over the next couple of years."

Before he made his Super League debut, Lewis was described as "cocky" by then-coach Tony Smith.

The youngster's self-confidence and bravado have been evident throughout his time at the top level but there have been times when he has overstepped the mark.

As he continues to work on that side of his game, Peters feels Lewis would benefit from the keen eye of officials.

"Players are going out of their way now to try and upset him but he's handling it extremely well," said Peters.

"He comes up with a fat lip and a swollen eye because of things that have been done in a tackle that haven't been seen. I'd like the officials to keep an eye on that.

Mikey Lewis, centre, is never far away from the action. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's no doubt in the past – and I've spoken to Mikey about it – he probably carried on at times where it's like 'Come on mate, get up', but over the past six months, he's just got on with it.

"Players like Mikey will always go close to that line but if you look at the best players in the world, that's how they play. He plays his best when he's in the game, competing hard and playing physical.

"Being targeted is part and parcel of being a quality player. You want to make sure he's protected and it's all legal but he'll probably give as much as he gets."

Lewis will be closely watched by Wigan this week as Matt Peet's side look to deal a major blow to KR's chances of ending their 39-year wait for a major trophy.

Hall is backing the livewire playmaker to find a way to influence the game.

"He's developed a rugby league brain where he sees chinks in the opposition's armour that other people don't," said the former Leeds Rhinos winger.

"You never know what he's going to do – sometimes he'll fool me and other players around him. That's the same feeling I had with the players I played with in the past.

"He's young and has some great attributes he needs to keep developing and sharpening up. I don't want to say where he could get to because winning Man of Steel is pretty high up. He obviously hasn't done that yet and we'd like to see him do that.