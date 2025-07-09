Hull KR boss Willie Peters clarifies Mikey Lewis concussion confusion after Leeds Rhinos incident
The reigning Man of Steel left the field before half-time and did not return after failing a head injury assessment, meaning he will automatically miss this Saturday's trip to Leigh Leopards.
There was confusion surrounding the incident following a seemingly innocuous tackle by Leeds centre Harry Newman.
Peters explained that the category one classification, which results in an automatic stand-down, was triggered by the way Lewis responded immediately after the challenge, prompting the club doctor to intervene.
"Because the player is down motionless like that, that's when the doctor has to get involved," said Peters.
"Mikey did the testing and was fine and passed it all. It's an RFL ruling about being down for a certain amount of time.
"The doctors have got to make a call and ours did. The independent doctor can come in as well. This was from our doctor and we respect what he says. It is what it is."
Danny Richardson is in contention to replace Lewis after returning from a brief loan spell at Salford Red Devils.
Peters believes the experienced half-back will be ready if called upon against Leigh.
"I’ve always said I want him playing, whether it’s with us or with others," added Peters.
"He got that opportunity last week and he’s in good spirits. He’s training with us and is in a good space."
