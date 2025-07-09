Hull KR boss Willie Peters clarifies Mikey Lewis concussion confusion after Leeds Rhinos incident

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed that Mikey Lewis sustained a category one concussion in last week's defeat to Leeds Rhinos.
By James O'Brien
Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST

The reigning Man of Steel left the field before half-time and did not return after failing a head injury assessment, meaning he will automatically miss this Saturday's trip to Leigh Leopards.

There was confusion surrounding the incident following a seemingly innocuous tackle by Leeds centre Harry Newman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peters explained that the category one classification, which results in an automatic stand-down, was triggered by the way Lewis responded immediately after the challenge, prompting the club doctor to intervene.

"Because the player is down motionless like that, that's when the doctor has to get involved," said Peters.

"Mikey did the testing and was fine and passed it all. It's an RFL ruling about being down for a certain amount of time.

"The doctors have got to make a call and ours did. The independent doctor can come in as well. This was from our doctor and we respect what he says. It is what it is."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danny Richardson is in contention to replace Lewis after returning from a brief loan spell at Salford Red Devils.

Mikey Lewis will miss out for Hull KR against Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Mikey Lewis will miss out for Hull KR against Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters believes the experienced half-back will be ready if called upon against Leigh.

"I’ve always said I want him playing, whether it’s with us or with others," added Peters.

"He got that opportunity last week and he’s in good spirits. He’s training with us and is in a good space."

Related topics:Mikey LewisHull KRLeeds RhinosLeedsHarry NewmanRFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice