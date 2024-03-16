Hull KR boss Willie Peters explains key decision as Niall Evalds earns praise from rival coach

Hiku failed to convince at the back in the opening four rounds, leading to questions about his suitability to the position.

Peters moved the New Zealander to centre at the John Smith's Stadium in a shake-up that saw Niall Evalds get a chance at full-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change worked for the Robins with Hiku scoring a brace and Evalds setting up three tries in an impressive away victory.

"They were in their most comfortable positions," said Peters, who lost Mikey Lewis (head) and George King (hamstring) to injury.

"There are reasons behind why Peta started at full-back but we always knew Niall was going to play there at some stage.

"Peta looked very comfortable in the centres and Niall looked comfortable at full-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I gave my word to Peta that he was going to start the season at full-back and am a man of my word.

Willie Peters thanks the supporters after his side's victory. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I still think he's a capable full-back but he's played centre for the last 10 years and looks more comfortable there, and Niall looks more comfortable at full-back.

"That's not to say Peta can't or won't play there because it's a long season – but certainly we knew Niall was a full-back as well."

The scoreline flattered Huddersfield who scored late tries through Kevin Naiqama and Adam Swift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giants boss Ian Watson identified Evalds – a player he worked with at Salford Red Devils – as the difference maker for KR.

Peta Hiku scores his second try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He sharpened their attack up," said Watson.

"There hasn't been too much imagery of Niall playing at full-back this year. We spoke about it but speaking about it and seeing it are two different things.

"When I saw Niall was named at full-back, it was a bit of a warning for us because he's a top full-back. I worked with him for a number of years and know how he plays and thinks about the game.