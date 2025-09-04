Hull KR boss Willie Peters explains why he ruled himself out of running for Newcastle Knights job

Willie Peters has confirmed he turned down the chance to interview for the Newcastle Knights job in a show of commitment to title-chasing Hull KR.

The Australian, who served as an assistant at the Knights before taking charge of the Robins, had been touted as an early favourite to replace Adam O'Brien in the hot seat at the end of the season after enhancing his reputation through his work in Super League.

However, Peters has ruled himself out of the running to concentrate on KR's treble bid.

"I don't want any distractions at the back end of the year with Hull KR and what we're doing and where we're going," said Peters, who led the club to their first trophy in 40 years in the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

"It's my sole focus to prepare these players and work with the staff to make sure we give this back end of the year what it deserves.

"That's putting everything into it. I'm not going to tell the players that we need to be committed for the next six weeks if I'm interviewing for jobs in the NRL and then come back and tell them that I'm back in.

"It doesn't work like that. You need to be 100 per cent committed to what you're doing.

"I'm not going to interview and I'm very comfortable saying that. My focus is to prepare these players to hopefully put ourselves in a position to go get the treble. That would be an unbelievable achievement for the club."

Willie Peters is fully focused on Hull KR's treble bid. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters' transformative work at Craven Park has also caught the eye of new Australia head coach Kevin Walters ahead of next month's Ashes series against England.

While he confirmed he had spoken with Walters and is open to the idea of joining his backroom team, Peters stressed that nothing has been agreed despite reports in Australia claiming otherwise.

"Kevvie publicly said he was going to call me, which he did," added Peters.

"We chatted around the game over here and just general conversation around footy and life, and all that sort of stuff.

Willie Peters got his hands on the Challenge Cup earlier this year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"There's been nothing at this stage. Would I like to? Yes I would, if there was an opportunity. It would be an honour.

"But it was just general chats and I'm sure Kevin will come back to me at the right time. There's been nothing official. I know it's been reported in the media but if asked, I would like to be involved and have made that clear."

Peters' immediate priority is Sunday's derby showdown with Hull FC, a game that has implications at both ends of the play-offs.

A defeat for second-placed Wigan Warriors at St Helens on Friday night would set up the chance for the Robins to secure the League Leaders' Shield and a second trophy of the year on home soil against their fiercest rivals.

Hull KR could secure the League Leaders' Shield in the derby this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull, meanwhile, must win to stay in touch with Wakefield Trinity in the battle for sixth spot, while avoiding a nightmare scenario at the centre of a Craven Park party.

Rovers are not short of incentives heading into the third derby of 2025 but Peters is not deviating from a tried-and-tested formula.

"It doesn't play a major part in our thinking," he said.

"We obviously want to keep winning and when you're in this position, you always want to control the situation. If we perform well and get the results, we're going to finish on top.

"Friday's result won't play any part in the way that we prep and won't play any part in pre-game talks. We've got a consistent approach to how we want to play.

"We know it's there and that if we win on Sunday, it takes us a step closer to getting the League Leaders' Shield.