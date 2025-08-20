Hull KR boss Willie Peters focused on Leeds Rhinos over League Leaders' Shield

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers hold a six-point lead at the top with the buffer of a vastly superior for-and-against, realistically leaving them needing a maximum of two wins from their final five games to secure a second trophy of the year.

While acknowledging that being the most consistent team during the regular season is an achievement worth celebrating, Peters reiterated that the job is not yet done.

"It takes a lot to win a League Leaders' Shield but we've still got a lot of work to do to achieve that," said Peters, whose side are fresh from a crucial win over nearest rivals Wigan Warriors.

"Are we chasing it? Of course. We want the League Leaders' Shield. We've been open from the start of the season about wanting to win silverware.

"We don't shy away from that – but we also know that you can't look too far ahead and forget what the most important thing is: that's Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.

"I'm not going to talk it down because it is a big game, just like last week. The priority is to make sure we back up the way we performed last week. It's really important we do that."

A testing run-in has sharpened KR's focus, with the trip to Headingley followed by games against St Helens, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

Peters expects to learn more about his side's Grand Final prospects over the next month.

"To win the competition, you've got to beat the best in the competition," he added. "Our last six games are against the best in terms of where everyone sits on the ladder so it's great prep for us.

"We'll find out before the finals where we're really at. We're in a strong position at the moment but our next focus is Leeds. If you go perform well there, you keep your consistency and if you don't, you guys (the media) start coming at us.