Hull KR boss Willie Peters highlights steely mentality with reaction to Challenge Cup derby win

Willie Peters has urged Hull KR to quickly switch their attention back to Super League after booking their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a 32-16 victory over Hull FC.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins are one win away from a return to Wembley thanks to a dominant performance in the first cup derby in 39 years.

Peters does not want his team to waver from the steely mentality that has earned them nine consecutive wins when the defending champions visit on Friday night.

"Wigan is our next focus," he declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just played Challenge Cup against our rivals and got a win but the next opportunity is Friday night back at Craven Park.

"What we've done well in the past when we've had a derby game is turn up the week after. Origin players, Test players, if you play and have to back up the week after, it's a badge of honour to do your job.

"We've spoken about that previously. The players now have to pride themselves in recovering and getting themselves up next week."

Rovers shrugged off the loss of reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis to brush aside their resurgent rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Peters celebrates the win at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Emergency half-back Jez Litten earned his coach's praise after stepping up to guide the team in Lewis' absence.

"You'll see the best of him in his late 20s into mid-30s because of how composed he is," said Peters on the 27-year-old.

"What I was most happy about was that there was purpose in everything he was doing. It wasn't made up and that's a really good sign. It's something the players have been working hard on."

The result served as a reality check for the Black and Whites following a promising start to the John Cartwright era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Burgess, left, and Oliver Gildart, right, applaud the fans at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull were left to rue what might have been after failing to take advantage of a sloppy start by Rovers.

"I'm really disappointed with how we handled the first half," said Cartwright, who lost Jordan Lane to a broken arm and Ed Chamberlain to a twisted knee during the defeat.

"I thought we competed physically, especially in the first 20 minutes. They made a lot of errors and we were forcing the errors upon them but we dropped the ball early in the tackle count and made some schoolboy errors.