Hull KR boss Willie Peters hoping special derby occasion brings best out of play-off hopefuls

Willie Peters has urged Hull KR to seize the moment and spark their Super League campaign back into life with a win in Sunday's derby against Hull FC.
James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 8th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The Robins claimed the bragging rights in the Good Friday clash at the MKM Stadium but are fighting to stay in the play-off race after winning just one of their last six games.

Peters is hoping the febrile atmosphere of a derby on home soil brings the best out of his side at an important stage of the year.

“When I first came over here I was always told this was a special game and I experienced it first-hand at FC’s stadium – obviously for the result but also the atmosphere and the build-up and everything the derby stands for,” said the Rovers boss.

“I knew it would be passionate but whilst I’ve experienced some great derbies, including the Roosters and the Rabbitohs, and the Dragons and Sharks, the crowd here is two or three times as loud.

“You can play it down and say it’s just another game but it’s not, it’s a special occasion.

"When you look back at your career you look at those moments that stood out the most and these are the moments. There is no doubt that performance we had last time is the best moment for the team this year.”

Rovers ran in seven tries in the backyard of their bitter rivals to inflict a humiliating 40-0 defeat on Tony Smith's side.

Hull KR were too good in the reverse fixture but are without some important players this week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Peters is expecting an altogether different challenge against a healthy Hull outfit that have settled into life under former KR boss Smith.

"They're certainly a better team, there's no doubt about that," said Peters, who is without a host of key men including Jordan Abdull and Elliot Minchella.

"They've pretty much got their full-strength team so they're in a good spot.

"We lost who we were last week (against Leigh Leopards) and there's no better occasion for us to come back and dive into who we are again at our home ground."

Willie Peters, left, is looking forward to his first experience of a derby at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
