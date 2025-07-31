Hull KR boss Willie Peters left with 'empty feeling' after Salford Red Devils rout
The leaders ran in 14 tries against their understrength hosts to claim their biggest victory of the Super League era.
Joe Shorrocks, Chris Hankinson, Ethan Ryan, Chris Hill and Dan Russell all pulled out of the game due to ongoing concerns about the club's finances, forcing Paul Rowley – whose options have been limited all year – to field an especially youthful side.
The result was an ugly contest that raised fresh questions about the handling of the Salford crisis.
"I think it's a sad situation we’re in, more so for Salford," said Peters.
"It's not good for anyone. It's on TV, we’re trying to get new audiences and that doesn't help anyone. It doesn't help Paul Rowley and the players so it's sort of a weird feeling.
"Every game is hard to win so you want to enjoy it but it's sort of an empty feeling because of the situation that people are in. I think others need to be made accountable.
"I feel for a lot of people, especially those fans who pay every week to come and watch their team play."
