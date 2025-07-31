Hull KR boss Willie Peters left with 'empty feeling' after Salford Red Devils rout

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leaders ran in 14 tries against their understrength hosts to claim their biggest victory of the Super League era.

Joe Shorrocks, Chris Hankinson, Ethan Ryan, Chris Hill and Dan Russell all pulled out of the game due to ongoing concerns about the club's finances, forcing Paul Rowley – whose options have been limited all year – to field an especially youthful side.

The result was an ugly contest that raised fresh questions about the handling of the Salford crisis.

"I think it's a sad situation we’re in, more so for Salford," said Peters.

"It's not good for anyone. It's on TV, we’re trying to get new audiences and that doesn't help anyone. It doesn't help Paul Rowley and the players so it's sort of a weird feeling.

"Every game is hard to win so you want to enjoy it but it's sort of an empty feeling because of the situation that people are in. I think others need to be made accountable.