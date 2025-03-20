Hull KR boss Willie Peters makes full-back decision for Leigh Leopards game as he explains Arthur Mourgue deal

Arthur Mourgue will have to wait for his Hull KR debut after Willie Peters confirmed Jack Broadbent as his starting full-back for Sunday's clash with Leigh Leopards.

Mourgue linked up with the Robins this week following his early release by Catalans Dragons, with Niall Evalds leaving Craven Park to make room for the Frenchman.

However, Broadbent has another chance to stake his claim for the full-back role after strong performances against St Helens and Oldham.

"Jack has earned the right to play this week," said Peters, who confirmed Joe Burgess and Dean Hadley were fit to return to action.

"We want to ease Arthur into our system and a new environment. We'll certainly be looking to play Arthur down the track.

"We're in a strong position to be able to have two good full-backs. At the moment, Jack is doing a great job and will be our full-back this week."

Evalds scored 10 tries in 28 games in a strong first season in KR colours but was always unlikely to stay beyond his two-year deal due to personal reasons.

The 31-year-old secured an early move to Huddersfield Giants after the Robins were offered Mourgue, who was originally signed for 2026.

Jack Broadbent has done enough to keep the full-back spot. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We were approached by Catalans to see if we wanted to bring Arthur in earlier," said Peters.

"It was one of those situations where there had to be a fair bit of movement, mainly around Niall. He lives over that way so it worked out for Niall.

"He did some wonderful things for us but he was travelling two hours plus a day and it was starting to get to him a little bit.

"Long term, I thought he'd probably end up going back (to West Yorkshire). I wasn't looking for anyone but had to start thinking about other options down the track.

Arthur Mourgue has swapped Catalans for Hull KR. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

"I've been a fan of Arthur since I came over. He's an exciting full-back. His best strength is his running game but he can certainly ball play as well. He's a goalkicker and has still got his best footy ahead of him.