Hull KR boss Willie Peters makes vow as he prepares to ring changes for Wembley warm-up

Hull KR boss Willie Peters is preparing to ring the changes for next week's trip to Wigan Warriors but has pledged to field a team that will go full throttle.

In KR's last game before taking on Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup final on August 12, Peters is likely to wrap a host of players in cotton wool.

Jez Litten is an ever-present, while Mikey Lewis and Sam Luckley have featured in all but one match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Opacic, Matt Parcell, George King, Kane Linnett, Elliot Minchella and Rhys Kennedy have also broken the 20-game mark.

After seeing his side back up the semi-final victory over Wigan with a professional display against Castleford Tigers, changes are on the cards for the rematch at the DW Stadium as Peters looks ahead to Wembley.

"We've got a few players that have either played big minutes or are playing busted because they've been playing week in, week out," said Peters, whose side strengthened their top-six position with a 34-16 win over Castleford.

"It's an important game – they all are – but we need to see where we're at. Going to Wigan, especially after last week, is not going to be an easy challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whoever goes out and plays, we're wearing the KR jersey and want to do our fans and club proud. It doesn't matter who wears it, we'll be going there to do our job."

Hull KR face Wigan before their Wembley date with Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters named an unchanged side for the clash with the Tigers and his players delivered just five days on from the emotional high of a semi-final victory.

The threat of concussion will come into Peters' thinking when he names his team to face Wigan but his sole focus this week was getting the job done against Castleford.

"It was an important game for us," said Peters, who withdrew Opacic and Minchella late on as they manage minor issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we come out, don't perform and get beat, you take two steps backwards. We took another step forward in where we want to get to.