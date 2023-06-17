Hull KR boss Willie Peters out to lay 2022 Challenge Cup ghost to rest after booking semi-final place

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters will urge his side to learn the lessons from last year’s painful Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat after watching them sweep back into the last four with victory over Salford Red Devils.

Five tries including a starring role from debut full-back Tanguy Zenon helped Peters’ injury-hit side claim a comfortable 28-10 win over their in-form visitors and end a run of four successive Super League defeats.

A first Wembley appearance since 2015 once again beckons, and Rovers will rake over the memories of last year’s 25-4 semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Giants in a bid to give themselves the best chance of booking that elusive return trip to London.

“We need to have a look back last year, at what our preparation was like and what worked and what didn’t, and aim to try and go that one better and beyond that,” said Peters.

“We’re going through a tough stage at the moment and you always find your true characters when you go through tough times. We’re going through that again now and we can learn from last year and try to rectify that.”

Peters was delighted with the way his side, shorn of another key man in Jordan Abdull earlier this week, rallied to wrest control of the game in the early stages before a late brace from Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Dean Hadley made sure of the win.

“It was a great performance and it was obviously what we needed,” added Peters. “I’m sure everyone here still believed in the players but they needed to go out and execute and give themselves the belief that they can still play that style.

“We don’t want to look on who’s not playing, it’s all about who is playing. The players out there today are the ones who were knocking on the door, and you want players who are ready to step in and play and put in a KR performance.”

Hull KR celebrate the quarter-final victory with their fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters confirmed that winger Ryan Hall will join his side’s injury list for Friday’s Super League clash with Wakefield, as he undergoes minor and pre-planned surgery to clean out a knee joint.

Salford boss Paul Rowley bemoaned his side’s sluggish start against a team they had swept aside by 10 points just two weeks ago at Magic Weekend.

In stark contrast to Rovers, Salford went into the game on the back of eight wins from nine, but found themselves trailing 18-0 at the interval.

Despite a stirring start to the second period in which Tim Lafai crossed for their first of two tries, Salford looked scrappy and sluggish, and seldom truly threatened to derail Rovers’ return to form.

Tanguy Zenon is congratulated on his debut try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We came up with soft errors and we didn’t apply ourselves well enough or physically enough in defence across the game,” said Rowley.

“Generally big games are never the most glamorous, they’re built on discipline with the ball and applying yourselves physically in defence, and I don’t think we did that.