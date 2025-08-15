Hull KR boss Willie Peters plays down significance of breakthrough win at Wigan Warriors

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers are now six points clear of Wigan at the top of Super League with five rounds to go, an advantage strengthened by a vastly superior for and against.

The 10-6 victory also carried psychological weight after a run of damaging defeats against the Warriors.

"We're not looking at the fact we haven't beaten Wigan in four games," said Peters. "I see it's there but it's not important because the most important thing is putting in a performance.

"I do enjoy watching the players prove some people who want to doubt us wrong. But we are certainly not motivated by people saying you can't win at Wigan or you haven't won in four games.

"It's about ticking those things off, growing as a team and staying committed.”

Despite a dominant first-half display, the Robins had only a solitary try from Dean Hadley and two Rhyse Martin goals to show for it.

Martin extended KR's lead with another penalty but Rovers had to dig deep after Adam Keighran's late try.

Willie Peters applauds the travelling fans after watching Hull KR beat Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I'm really happy with our defence," added Peters. "That was the platform.

"Despite that try at the end, I thought we looked quite comfortable defensively.

"The players worked extremely hard and were committed. That's what is needed against a team like Wigan because you know they are going to come at some stage.